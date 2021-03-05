FOXBORO — For Tyler Holske, a former goalkeeper for the Bishop Feehan High School hockey team, every day, seven days a week, begins and ends at the rink.
If the soon-to-be 30-year-old Attleboro native isn’t working the phones with the junior program, talking to high school and college coaches, agents and scouts from across North America as an assistant general manager with the South Shore Kings program, he’s on the ice as an assistant and goaltending coach.
“I knew as soon as I was done playing that I wanted to get into coaching,” Holske said. “I played for the Kings through juniors and luckily, I stepped right in and been moving up ever since.”
Holske has had dual allegiances for the past five seasons with the South Shore Kings’ National Collegiate Development Conference as an assistant under head coach Drew Omicioli, a former Providence College Friar, and at Milton Academy under head coach Paul Cannata, who was a former assistant coach at Northeastern University.
Holske has served as the goaltending coach and assistant coach for the Kings and Milton Academy. If he isn’t at a practice session and weekend game, he’s doing individual instruction and analysis, reviewing film or reading scouting reports.
“It’s hockey 24-7,” Holske said the other day from his office at the Foxboro Sports Center. “I’m involved in a lot of hockey worlds, junior hockey, prep school hockey.
“Hockey is my life; it’s been such a great experience and helped me mature as a person.”
Playing hockey
Holske played three seasons at Bishop Feehan for late Shamrock coach Phil Hulbig and then opted to spend his senior year (2008-09) with the Boston Junior Bruins developmental program. Instead of heading off to college immediately, Holske spent what would have been his freshman year (2009-10) playing with the South Shore Kings under former BC Eagle Scott Harlow, where he received his notice from colleges playing in the many showcase tournaments.
“Chris Wagner and Charlie Coyle with the Bruins were on my South Shore Kings team,” Holske recalled.
Holske played collegiate hockey for coach ken Hutchins at Southern New Hampshire University for four seasons (2010-2014). He played in 87 games during his career. As a senior, Holske posted a collegiate career best 2.81 goals against mark and a .906 save percentage.
After graduating from Southern New Hampshire in 2014, Holske found himself with a couple of opportunities to play professionally.
“I ended up going over to the Netherlands,” Holske said. “It was a great experience. I set out that I wanted to play two or three years, I wanted to go to Europe and experience life over there.”
He spent the 2014-15 season with Eindhoven Kemphanen (translated as “fighting roosters”), playing in 18 games. The Eindhoven club began its professional hockey status in the 1970’s and won the Netherlands Cup in 1986. The following year, for the 2015-16 season, Holske was on the roster of the Zoetermeer Panters, playing in 18 games, having a 2.29 goals against mark.
“Playing over there, the hockey was good, every team has six imports,” Holske said of the rosters filled with collegiate-level players. “The rinks were packed, the fans were yelling non-stop. It helped me learn new things, to see how people in other countries do things.”
During his tenure in the Netherlands, Holske traveled to rinks in Belgium and Norway and mentored his Dutch teammates.
Back to New England
He began his coaching career during the winter of the 2016-17 season as the goaltending coach for the South Shore Kings’ premier team, while beginning his relationship with Milton Academy. Holske also became the goaltending coach for the NCAA Division III program at Stonehill College in 2017-18, serving with the Skyhawks for three seasons.
Last year, Holske became the assistant general manager for the Kings, in addition to being an assistant and goaltending coach.
And Holske added yet another hat by serving as the New England scout for the U.S. Hockey League’s Sioux City (Iowa) Musketeers.
“I’m looking for players in the NCDC to make that jump to the U.S.H.L. (the premier junior league in America),” he said. “I’m also watching prep school players, kids that we’ll look at down the road.
“I oversee a lot of things, top to bottom, of all the things in the organization,” Holske said of his daily duties, in his second season working with Omicioli and for Rick Touzos, the owner of the Foxboro Sports Center.
Holske has also assisted with the Foxboro Stars program, recruiting and coaching elite players in showcase tournaments and has served as an instructor in the Foxboro Sports Center-based “Stop It” goaltending camps – working with goaltenders at the bantam, midget, high school, prep, college and pro levels.
“Basically we prepare a game plan for each goalie,” Holske said of the instruction, which has resulted in more than two dozen products being NHL draft picks and over 100 goalies going on to play either collegiately or in junior programs.
With the South Shore Kings’ NCDC team and U.S. Premier Hockey League team (of which Attleboro High graduate Sam Larkin is a member), Holske is in contact on a daily basis with players from at least a dozen states in America and a trio of international players.
The Kings had five former players selected in the 2020 NHL Draft and seven current NCDC team members have committed to NCAA Division I programs – Ryan Stevens (Yale, the son of former five-team NHL veteran Kevin Stevens of Brockton); Chikara Hanzawa (from Japan, to Sacred Heart University); Ben Ritter (from Pittsford, N.Y., to Dartmouth); and goalie Evan Szary (from Nashville, to Army).
The Kings’ NCDC team recently returned from the Tampa “Hub City” tournament, featuring all 13 NCDC teams in a 20-game round robin format over a span of 44 days. Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, all 13 teams were housed at the Saddlebrook Resort with strict guidelines.
The tournament was an effort to expand the 13-team regional for the Kings and NCDC members. The Kings currently have the fourth best record among the 13 teams at 21-15-1, second only to the Junior Bruins in the North Division.
“I’m involved in a lot of hockey worlds, junior hockey, prep school hockey,” Holske said. “Because of the travel restrictions, we were playing only the three other Massachusetts teams, it got old. It was the same three opponents, so the league came up with the idea,” Holske said of the 16- to 20-year-old players heading to Florida to play for a month.
“It was intense,” Holske said of the playoff atmosphere, the Kings finishing at 14-6, beating the No. 1 ranked New Jersey Hitmen twice and the North Division-leading Boston Junior Bruins, with Ryan Botterill of Scottsdale, Ariz., having a 16-game point streak.
“We had limited practice time,” he said. “We were playing every other day. The guys got a bit tired, but we got into a rhythm as a team.”
Holske said the showcase nature of the tournament made it a success in terms of the exposure the players received and commitments by colleges.
Lucky guy
Holske says he’s lucky to be doing what he’s doing and being surrounded by good people within the different organizations for which he’s played and worked.
“In the hockey world, I’ve been fortunate to play for some great coaches,” he said. “Chris Masters with the Junior Bruins, with Phil Hulbig at Feehan and Scott Harlow. Paul Cannata at Milton (35 years of coaching at all levels) is one of the best hockey guys I’ve been around, his knowledge of the game is second to none.
And since Holske keeps himself so busy in the hockey world, he hasn’t had a minute to think about whether he misses being on the ice as a player himself.
“Since I stopped playing in 2016, I haven’t even sat back and thought that I missed playing,” he said.
“I look at it as I could be sitting at a desk, working 9-to-5,” he said. “Instead I’m at the rink.
“If you want to be a coach or a scout at this level, it’s non-stop hockey. It’s my profession. I’m coaching hockey, watching hockey. Everybody wants to continue to get to the next level. Hockey can take you to some great places.”
