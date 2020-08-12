PAWTUCKET — The earned run averages, batting averages, exit velocities and numbers being read off of the pitching radar guns are not true numbers in the staged “spring training” that is the developmental camp of the Boston Red Sox’ taxi squad at McCoy Stadium.
“We are going to have enough information to relay to Boston who we think is ready,” Pawtucket Red Sox manager Billy McMillon said of the process of reviewing players who can contribute at the major league level in the short-season that is professional baseball in the pandemic-encased 2020 season.
Minus the intensity of an actual game, there are no pre-game scouting reports, often times with only two outfielders or three infielders in position to make plays. The evaluations that are being made by McMillon and the five other assistant coaches working out with players at McCoy Stadium over the past three weeks are often naked eye observations.
“We try to take stats, we try to make best guesses on whether outfielders would have made those plays,” McMillon said of the process of having some hard numbers to present in evaluations. “We can get pretty get pretty accurate game-like data. We do use Trac-Man to come up with expected batting averages or expected ERA’s and things like that. Then it also tells those people about spin and how balls are moving.”
The taxi squad has played any number of simulated games to best accentuate the “game day” experience, but it is not the same as facing the Baltimore Orioles or the Rochester Red Wings.
“The other thing is our eyes, what are we seeing,” McMillon said of the pitching. “We can give good recommendations on how a guy completes, on how he goes through his daily work and how he can help.”
For example, one of those is pitcher Kyle Hart.
“When they need a starter, I think that he has definitely put his name up there,” McMillon said of the 27-year-old, 6-foot-5 lefty. “He’s going to get some serious consideration. When that happens, who knows? He has definitely put himself in a good position. What we’ve been trying to tell Kyle that in this unprecedented season, you’ve just got to be ready. In between the days you take to the mound, you still have to do your stuff the right way. You study sessions just like you would during the season.”
For a Bobby Dalbec, a Jeter Downs or a C.J. Chatham, all highly-touted prospects within the Red Sox organization, development is a main focus as well.
For a catcher with nearly 10 years of MLB experience like 34-year-old Jonathan Lucroy it’s about auditioning for a spot with the Red Sox or another organization in the future, having played with six other MLB clubs, with over 1,200 games of experience.
“As the game is changing, we’re relying a lot more on data,” McMillon said. “Their eyes, their experience to pick up on tendencies, helping with the thought processes, guiding them through the pitch sequences, there’s no data that can emulate that. I hope that all the guys realize that they are throwing to a unique group,” he said the relationships that develop between pitchers and catchers through a season.
“It is challenging not playing other teams,” McMillon said regarding situation and game reactions from players. “For the most part, guys have energy, guys have gone about things the right way. We’re going to try to work some things in to make it easier (simulated games, situational work).
“Even though we don’t have a full defense, we’re able to get a lot more individual work, to give them reps at areas we think that they need work at – whether it be turning double plays or balls in the hole. We’ve been able to do a lot of that kind of stuff.
“We’re going to put more situations out there so that guys can emulate extra innings games or work on our bunt defenses. We’re going to try to make it creative so that everybody gets their work in, while realizing that this is a unique opportunity.
“It’s obviously not the full picture because obviously we are not playing 142 games, but we’ll be able to give (Boston) information based on what we see here.”
