FOXBORO — Mac Jones enjoys every minute of being on the football field as a member of the New England Patriots, even if it means being scrutinized on every play by head coach Bill Belichick.
Even if it means being verbally critiqued on virtually every play by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and even if it means being mentored before, during and after practice by Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer.
Then he gets to go home, review the wrongs and rights and return to Gillette Stadium the following day to watch more film, flip pages of the playbook and trot out onto the practice field in his apprenticeship as an NFL quarterback.
“Cam, Brian, Jarrett (Stidham) have helped me try to learn it,” Jones said of the Patriots’ playbook, himself often texting Hoyer at 6 a.m. before practice for more insight. “We’re learning from each other, they’re always there, we have group chats. The older guys have a lot of experience.
“I have to take it day by day and stick to the process. I just try to be a sponge and learn from them.”
The first-round draft pick, who was taken No. 15 overall out of Alabama, is two weeks into preseason practice and is not so much overwhelmed as being wide-eyed at the complexity of playing the position at the professional level.
“Our job is to coach the players and try to help them improve and make the team better, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” Belichick said. “I’m sure that’s what Josh (McDaniels) is trying to do.
“I think all our quarterbacks are working hard. Mac ([Jones) is working hard. They’re all working hard, but he has got a long way to go. He’s making progress, but it’s a lot to cover and a lot of things to understand, and we haven’t really got into situational football yet,.
“There’s a lot of volume there. We’re working our way through it. That’s the process, and that’s where we are.”
The 6-foot-3 Jones became the highest offensive player ever drafted by Bill Belichick. In truth, Jones was just the fourth QB in Patriots’ history to be taken in the first round, joining Jim Plunkett (Stanford, 1971), Tony Eason (Illinois, 1983) and Drew Bledsoe (Washington State, 1993).
“I try to listen to Josh (McDaniels) what he has to say, to learn and try to get better,” Jones said. “You take the coaching and learn from it. Right now there’s a lot of different looks on defense, it’s a mixed bag. I have to learn it quick. It’s football all day long.
“I’m trying to be where Josh (McDaniels) and I are thinking on the same page. I’m hard on myself too, so you have to take the message and run with it.”
Jones has been able to get his share of snaps with the offense in his limited time on the practice field.
“Do what you’re supposed to do,” Jones said of sticking to his daily schedule. “I have to be more consistent, be more vocal and learn from the older guys and play to the (Patriot) standards.”
Jones led all NCAA Division I quarterbacks last season with a Crimson Tide-record 4,500 passing yards, completing 311 passes with 41 TDs. Among his 402 passes, only four were intercepted.
Jones set an NCAA Division I single-season record for passing accuracy at 77.4 percent.
“It’s good to be out there in pads, it’s cool to see how everyone is respectful,” Jones said of his teammates. “It’s cool to see each other help each other out. There’s a lot of information that comes from the (positional) meetings.
“It all goes back to execution, that’s how it’s going to be. It’s more the mentality of being the best that you can be on each play. The consistency has to be improving.”
There is no QB controversy between Jones and the rest of his position mates.
“In terms of standards, one of the first things that we talk about is being loud and confident,” Jones said of his presence on the field, as compared to a veteran like Newton. “Confidence comes with playing, getting the reps – every day counts.
“I like to compete. At the end of the day, it’s fun to put the defense on their heels. People start making plays, that’s what makes football fun. Make a good play, have fun with it. Make a bad play and move on. I have a job to do. You have to pick something to get better at every day.
“Every day is a new day,” Jones added. “I kind of have the mentality to not look ahead – tomorrow is tomorrow,” he added. “Coaches always tell us, take today for today. We go at it, try to get better, watch some tape and try to get better (in the next practice).
“It comes back to working on your fundamentals, getting the extra reps. I put time into it. You have to study it to learn it, — just like school, study hard for the test.
“It all starts with the quarterback, I’ve started to realize that more.”
