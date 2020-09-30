ATTLEBORO — As a rule, 50th anniversaries are special events, especially in regards to honoring the football programs and traditions at Attleboro High School, North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High.
However, the 50th anniversary of the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame has been put on hold until 2021 due to health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We looked at it, a 50th anniversary induction is something special,” Hall of Fame Committee member Mike Yurof explained. “Why would we continue with it if became a flop with 30 people there?”
Yurof and committee members voiced their concerns on individuals traveling from out of state to the event and with limitations on the number of individuals at one site.
The annual event is held prior to the area high school football Thanksgiving Day games to highlight the holiday, rivalries and the seasons of the Bombardiers, Rocketeers and Shamrocks, but with the postponement of the 2020 fall football seasons by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to a gap season between the winter and spring sports schedules, the significance of the event would have been diminished.
The Hall of Fame banquet generally attracts nearly 200 patrons.
“We had all types of plans to try to make it work,” Yurof said. “We were very concerned about having a large number of people indoors.”
Former Bishop Feehan High football coach Curt Smith and longtime Shamrock football supporter Mike McGrath will be the honorary inductees, to be joined by Hall of Fame Shamrock inductees Carl Slate (2003), Frank Pesanello (’04) and Mike Montagna (’06).
Smith served two tenures as head football coach at Bishop Feehan High. A product of Somerset High.
“Smith’s legacy is built on hard work, sportsmanship and unrivaled success,” the Hall of Fame said of the honorary inductee selection of Smith a member of four Bishop Feehan High teams which advanced to the MIAA Super Bowl games, either as an assistant or as head coach.
McGrath, a 1967 graduate of Bishop Feehan, was a member of the Shamrocks’ first undefeated football team. McGrath has been a tireless behind-the-scenes orchestrator in the Bishop Feehan athletics program and is “a humble and self-effacing guy who never forgot his community and his Shamrock roots,” the Hall of Fame said. He was instrumental in the construction of McGrath Stadium on campus, the home for the Shamrock football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams.
Attleboro High will be represented among the Hall of Fame inductees Mark McAloon (’02), Tom Burns (’14) and Luke Morrison (’14).
Members of the 50th anniversary class as Hall of Fame inductees from North Attleboro High will be Joe Kummer (’10), Paul Norris (’12) and Eric Beckwith (13). In addition, the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony will celebrate the 38-game win streak by the North Attleboro High football teams from 1997-2000.
The Hall of Fame Committee would have liked to have all Hall of Fame members to convene at one of the area high school football fields to take a commemorative photograph. However, COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings and the ability to secure a site would have been hurdles.
“Maybe all of the inductees over 50 years in a photo would have been very special,” Yurof said. “We wanted to make it a bigger event, being the 50 th and really celebrate football in the area.”
Proceeds from the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet are applied to a perpetual scholarship for deserving senior members of the classes from Attleboro, North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan. The scholarship awards are presented to select senior members of each school’s football team upon recommendations from the respective coaching staffs, reviewing each individual’s academic profile, sportsmanship, leadership and contributions to the program.
Since 2001, when the Hall of Fame Scholarship program was instituted, some 272 Bombardiers, Rocketeers and Shamrocks have shared in nearly $300,000 of funds generated by the banquet.
The Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame is an outgrowth of the many friendships developed on and off the field among Bombardiers, Rocketeers and Shamrocks through the years. The administrations, athletic departments, coaching staffs and former players from each school deemed it best to enrich the tradition and rivalries among the three schools with an annual event highlighting sportsmanship and scholarship.
“There was just no way to do it with the restrictions,” Yurof said of the Hall of Fame Committee being unanimous in its support to postpone the event until 2021 to honor the Class of 2020 inductees at that time. “And it’s kind of melo-dramatic were we to go ahead with the event without the Thanksgiving Day football games.
“It’s not fair to the guys who have to fly in or drive up with all of the health and safety concerns,” Yurof added. “So we’ll have a night next year so the Hall of Fame inductees can celebrate the special occasion with their families. There will be one blip in the books. It’s a different year for football.”
