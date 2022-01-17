FOXBORO — The New England Revolution took out an insurance policy for themselves when they tabbed goalkeeper Jacob Jackson in the MLS Draft.
In consideration of the possibility that U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner, one of the premier netminders in MLS, might entertain an offer from a European team and depart Foxboro, the Revolution inked veteran Brad Knighton to a new contract as a first resort for a veteran on the goalline if that occurred.
And if Turner departed, Jackson would be No. 2 in line to protect the nets for New England behind Knighton. Jackson was taken in the first round of the MLS Draft last week by the Revolution, the 24th player selected overall.
The 21-year-old Jackson, a California native, started in goal for the past three season for Loyola Marymount. The West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year compiled a 26-8-8 career record for the Lions.
“My biggest strength is definitely my athleticism,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to expand on that by working on my passing. I believe that I’m getting better with my ability to play out of the back.
“That allows more playing out the back,” Jackson added. “Everyone at this level has the same attributes. It’s just how they’re able to use them in the moments that they’re called upon makes them great.”
Jackson is a two-time All-WCC first team selection. As a redshirt junior in 2021 with Loyola Marymount, Jackson set a career high with 11 wins, allowing only 12 goals in 17 games while posting eight shutouts.
Jackson is now immersing himself in East Coast culture and learning that L.L. Bean outerwear is required.
“To be honest, the first thought that went through my head was do I have a warm enough jacket to survive the winter?” he said after the Revolution began season training last week. “I’m from California, it’s really hot, so I’m not used to the cold. But when I first found out (being drafted by New England), I was really excited and kind of nervous, just kind of asking myself ‘Am I ready for this?’ “
During the 2021 spring season, Jackson went 6-0-3, allowing only two goals across 870 minutes to become just the second goalkeeper in WCC history to post a goals against average of under 0.25 in a season. Jackson also holds the Loyola Marymount record for most consecutive scoreless minutes (560) in a season.
Jackson is very much aware that having veterans like Turner and Knighton are most valuable resources in transitioning from college to MLS.
Jackson never expected to be drafted by MLS, never mind the Revolution, coming off of a record-setting season. “Getting picked was a dream of mine. Now it’s time to join the Revs for preseason and hopefully add something to the team so that we can have another successful season.”
“I’m kind of open to everything right now, experience everything firsthand, then go from there. A lot of the guys are more experienced than I am moving at such a higher level.
“I can’t wait to pick Matt Turner’s brain, Brad Knighton, (goalkeeper coach) Kevin Hitchcock,” Jackson said. “To hear what they have to say and just kind of learn to how to expand my game to the best of its abilities.
“They have all the experience,” Jackson said. “So, just picking their brain, learning every little detail that they do, whether it’s a pregame routine or it’s just how to simply catch a ball, and how to act in certain situations.”
The 27-year-old Turner will miss the first month of Revolution training to be with the USMNT. He has 13 caps with the American side, as well as an impressive 10-1-2 record and nine shutouts across 13 starts during the 2023‘ season.
The Revolution signed the 36-year-old Knighton to a one-year contract, He will return for his 15th MLS season, his 12th with the Revolution — one of only five players to spend at least 10 seasons in a Revolution uniform along with Diego Fagundez, Shalrie Joseph, Matt Reis, and Chris Tierney.
“ Watching Matt Turner play on TV, everything about him looks just so calm and so natural.,” Jackson said. “It’s just kind of figuring out how he gets to that — that’s just kind of the questions I want to ask. And just how they do it, how they wake up every morning, and how they continue putting in the best efforts they can to help the team succeed.”