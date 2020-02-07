WRENTHAM
Spring training is right around the corner for the Boston Red Sox and members of the minor league organization in Fort Myers, Fla. So that means that the high school baseball season can’t be far away, either.
And lending his luster to the luminaries who deliver the daily ritual of fielding and hitting practice, of nurturing pitching arms and deliveries in the development and maturation process of student-athletes, is a proud Red Sox family member, Jeff Plympton Jr.
Plympton, who is the son of the former Red Sox reliever and current Wrentham Parks and Recreation Department director, will be taking over the King Philip Regional High School baseball program.
Plympton’s dad is an almost mythical figure in Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham, having pitched for late King Philip High coach Gary Lombard before moving on to the University of Maine, where the Black Bears advanced to the 1986 NCAA Division I College World Series.
After being selected in the 10th round of the 1987 MLB Draft, the elder Plympton spent seven seasons in professional baseball with stops at Fenway Park and McCoy Stadium in the Red Sox organization.
He made his MLB debut with Boston in 1991, but a shoulder injury forced him to life’s bullpen.
On his own pitching, the younger Plympton offered the following:
“I didn’t quite have the arm that my father did. His best pitch was a slider.”
He joked that he had difficulty just getting the ball to first base from second base on ground balls, never mind tending third base, patrolling the outfield or even pitching.
“I think Ed (Moran, the KP coach) may have put me in for an inning to pitch!” he said.
The new King Philip High baseball coach is a 2011 graduate who played second base, proudly wearing jersey No. 15 for Moran.
Upon earning his college degree at Plymouth State in New Hampshire, Plympton returned to the King Philip area and joined the physical education department at the high school in Wrentham.
Plympton just may bring his Wilson-A-2000 infielder’s glove out of retirement, too.
“My dad got me a glove when he was with the Red Sox and I used that thing all the way through my senior year at KP,” said Plympton, adding that the leather is still in game shape. “It was super thin. The ball would hit me in the palm and it would hurt. But I loved using that glove and never gave it up.
While he purchased another Wilson glove, and others besides, there was one he’d always go back to.
“Whenever I would go into my bag — I had several gloves in there — that was the one that I would take out, the one that I played with my whole life,” he said.
Plympton’s baseball memories are full of King Philip lore and Boston Red Sox experiences.
Plympton actually played some soccer and basketball growing up, but he was captivated by the mystique of being at the baseball field every day.
“I have many memories of going to Fenway Park, walking up that middle ramp and looking out at the Green Monster,” he said. “To this day, when I go to Fenway, you walk in behind home plate, I always walk up that one alley way. It kind of makes you feel like a little kid again. I always want to have that experience.
“And I remember, too, when my dad would to go to Fenway and be in Autograph Alley, signing autographs for fans.”
During his adolescent years, Plympton’s favorite Red Sox players were Pedro Martinez and Nomar Garciaparra. As he developed into an infielder, then a second baseman, his attention naturally gravitated to Dustin Pedroia.
“Baseball has always been my favorite sport,” Plympton said. “Every time I got home from school, even back in elementary school, I’d do my homework and then go off with my dad to his baseball facility (in Ashland) and enjoy every minute of it.
“I was 8, 9 years old and my dad would put me in classes with the older kids, up to high school, so just being able to practice with them and listen to my dad’s instructions, it’s kind of ingrained in my brain ... the things that he’d say. Pitching, hitting, just over and over again.”
The elder Plympton has served as Wrentham’s recreation director since 2004 and championed every athletic endeavor imaginable for boys and girls, men and women, from baseball to basketball to lacrosse and road racing and everything in between.
In addition, the elder Plympton is the force behind the developmental baseball program Crush, which competes in the New England Elite League.
“My dad was always a fundamentals guy,” said Plympton. “Even with Coach Moran — just keep everything basic and simple as possible. You can go anywhere (baseball academies and camps) and they can tell you this and that about pitching. With my dad, it was just keep it basic and smooth. There are strained arms everywhere, so I take that into my coaching philosophy.”
The younger Plympton started for two seasons at second base at KP, hitting .330 as a senior and committing just three errors during his junior and senior years.
He did not play at Plymouth State and turned his attention to coaching.
“To say the least, we are very proud of his baseball IQ and the level of maturity that he has to become the varsity coach at KP,” his dad said. “The KP baseball program has meant a lot to my family through the years.
He noted that his older brother Steve, a retired member of the Norfolk Police Department, was a southpaw pitcher of renown in his day under Coach Lombard, for whom the Warrior baseball field is named.
“Jeff has a lot of old-school in him and is looking forward to restoring the KP baseball program,” his dad added. “He learned under Moran, Patrick Weir and Mike Hart (the North Attleboro High baseball coach), so that has been a big part of who he is.”
When the elder Plympton orchestrated the Crush Baseball Program, the younger Plympton would serve as a coach for teams of 10-year, 12-year and 14-year-olds.
The elder Plympton conducts a winter pitching clinic at the Roderick School in Wrentham, in conjunction with the Crush program.
“Becoming the coach at KP has kind of been a natural progression for me,” said the younger Plympton, a one-time bat boy for the KP Warriors. “I’ve always been around baseball teams growing up, watching and learning. Coaching the younger kids, the 10- and 12-year-olds, it’s fun to really teach them the game. With the older kids, you’re still teaching them the game.”
Through many a youth baseball program, Plympton has seen a number of kids who develop bad habits but are unwilling to correct them through instruction and repetition. One of the major differences between his early years of baseball development and now is the extensive use of video teaching, game analytics and data-based strategy.
Plympton played with the Ashland-based Tri-Valley Phantoms under-12 and under-14 teams, spending many weekends playing in baseball tournaments throughout New England. “There were some very good players in the program, those were some competitive teams.”
Even in the early 2000s, there were not many sandlot baseball games, a dozen or so kids from the neighborhood going over to some field, choosing sides and playing the game for a few hours.
“You don’t get that anymore, a bunch of guys playing wiffle ball or home run derby,” he said.
Today, athletics are structured. There is weight training and physical conditioning.
“Back then we really didn’t do game film at all,” Plympton said. “It was just practice.
“I’ve learned a lot about coaching through the years. Coaching is teaching a specific sport. I’ve kind of learned through teaching (at KP) and coaching how to get the message across. Mostly, the kids are pretty receptive. Younger kids might be looking out at left field instead of paying attention, but the older kids seem like they’re paying attention.”
Plympton is hoping to improve the recent fortunes of the King Philip High baseball team. KP posted an 8-12 overall record in 2019 and 7-14 during the 2018 season, each of which had the Warriors finishing at 6-10 in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League and not qualifying for the MIAA Tournament.
Plympton served as an assistant coach at KP under the reign of Warrior Coach Pat Weir and was a member of the North Attleboro High baseball staff under Hart for two seasons. That included the incredible MIAA Division 2 State Championship team that compiled a 22-2 record, amassing 46 of its 184 runs that season during four post-season games.
“Being over at North, winning the state championship with that team, with (Tyler) Sinacola and (Zach) DeMattio was quite an experience,” Plympton said. “It was good to see another program and how they function. The Hockomock League, with Franklin, Mansfield, Oliver Ames, Attleboro, North Attleboro is one of the best leagues in the state. There’s not an easy game on the schedule.
“That was awesome, I really didn’t know anybody (at North Attleboro), but Mike brought me in with open arms. It was a great stuff, fun kids to be around, they were there to work. Everyone accepted their role to the best of their ability.”
Plympton would like to believe that some magic will return to the KP baseball program.
“My dad, my uncle, my sister (Nicole) went there and just coming back and being a teacher there was special. With Coach Lombard, my uncle was a coach there, with Coach Moran and Coach Weir, all KP guys. I couldn’t be happier to coach at the school and bring some pride back to the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.