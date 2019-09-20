FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and New York Jets may be on opposite ends of the NFL spectrum through the first two weeks of this season, but don’t tell that to coach Bill Belichick.
“It’s another big week for us in the division, so it’s always tough with the Jets,” Belichick said this week of the winless Jets (0-2), who visit the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The Jets lost to the Cleveland Browns (23-3) last week after opening the season with a 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“First of all, just with Adam (Gase), I think he does a terrific job,” Belichick said. “Certainly, we’ve had a ton of problems playing against him in the past. He’s a very good football coach. Does an excellent job with the team, certainly offensively, of creating problems for all defenses, especially ours,” Belichick said of the Jets offense, who is second to last in the NFL in both yards and first downs, as well as among the bottom 32 teams in passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
The Patriots’ defense is No. 1 in the league in points allowed (3), yards allowed (492), turnovers (5), first downs (26), passing touchdowns allowed (0), interceptions (5) and rushing TDs allowed (0).
The Jets do have a few playmakers in running back Le’Veon Bell, Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson and former Patriots’ receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Bell has rushed for 64 yards per game thus far on 3.4 yards-per-carry. He also averages eight receptions for 46-plus yards. Crowder has caught 18 balls this season for 139 yards and Anderson has seven receptions for 104 yards, including a team-high 14.9 yards per reception.
“Same thing on defense,” Belichick said. “Coach (Gregg) Williams does a great job. They’re very aggressive on defense, they cause a lot of negative plays. They had the four turnovers against Buffalo. They do a good job of mixing it up and making the offense, I’d say, uncomfortable with dealing with the different schemes that they utilize.”
Much like the Patriots, the Jets do force turnovers. They are tied for first in that category with five (three interceptions) while ranking 11th in rushing yards allowed (198) and 23rd in passing yards allowed (547). The Jets have allowed an average of 20 points per game.
The Patriots’ offense is second in the NFL in points (76) and first downs (51) while being among the top five in yards, turnovers, passing yards, passing TDs and rushing TDs.
Safety Jamal Adams is among the key players on the Jets’ defense, along with defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and Leonard Williamas as well as linebacker C.J. Mosley.
Jets’ rookie quarterback Luke Falk will get his first career start on Route One. Starter Sam Darnold is out with mono and back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian was injured in his start last week, forcing Falk to come in. Falk, a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Titans, completed 20 of his 25 passes for 198 yards against the Browns.
“Well, I think nobody knows the quarterback situation better than Coach Gase does,” Belichick said. “He feels like Falk has more experience in the system, which he does, than any other player that they have. He was with him last year, he went through all of the gameplans, went through all of the adjustments, had a whole year of it in Miami. (Sam) Darnold didn’t do that, (Trevor) Siemian didn’t do that, so I think that Coach Gase has expressed the confidence that he has in his quarterback and I believe him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.