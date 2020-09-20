PAWTUCKET — Without fans at Fenway Park, and even minus patrons in attendance at McCoy Stadium, it has been twice as difficult to maintain a sense of pride and play with a purpose as a member of the Boston Red Sox’ taxi squad.
Summoned on occasion to Fenway Park to assimilate himself into the Red Sox’ culture, Jett Bandy looks up into the stands and misses the buzz around the game of baseball.
At McCoy Stadium, he is preparing every day for a potential call-up from Boston to join the major league club, but without games being played at the minor league level, it’s hard for Bandy to assess his progress.
“You get to hit on the field and as a catcher, you get to watch the game and you get to catch bullpens — you’re around pretty much everybody, but not playing in the games,” Bandy said of being on Boston’s taxi squad and being in Fenway Park for home games, getting a feel for the clubhouse and other players in the organization.
Playing in simulated games at McCoy Stadium is a bit of a challenge for him.
“We all want to play in the big leagues, but we’re not there right now,” Bandy said. “We have a job playing baseball. You can take it as you want to do it, go through the motions and get through the day or strap it up. I might have two at bats or six at bats. It’s really a mental grind. You’re just not on the (Boston) roster.
“What am I to do to get better today? That’s all you can do right now.
“It doesn’t feel like a game at all, Bandy added. “You have innings rolled over, you have more than three outs — it makes sure everyone gets their work in. That’s just the battle, stay positive and try to get better every day.”
Bandy received his first name “Jett” from two sources, his dad John and his grandfather Chester.
“My dad is from Detroit, so he’s kind of a motorhead,” Bandy said of the two years that his father and grandfather spent revitalizing a ‘69 Chevelle. “It’s in the garage under the cover. I can’t wait to get back and do some doughnuts.”
Growing up in California, Bandy was a teammate of former Angels’ coach Mike Scioscia’s son Matt in Little League.
“The next thing I know,” Bandy said, “he’s my big league manager, so small world.”
The 6-foot-4, 30-year-old Bandy was a Pacific Coast League All-Star last year with Triple-A Salt Lake and opted for free agency at the close of the season. He signed on with the Red Sox in December as a non-roster invitee to spring training. When another former Brewers’ catcher, Jonathan Lucroy, left the Red Sox camp earlier in the week, Bandy’s name vaulted up the Red Sox’ depth chart.
“You’ve got to keep it loose,” Bandy said of the daily grind of being in the McCoy Stadium clubhouse and on the field. “Jon (Lucroy) and I knew each other prior to this, so we became pretty good friends. There was some good banter back and forth every day. You have to stay positive and try to get better.”
The California native has played with eight teams over nine seasons, including 156 MLB games over pairs of seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers. Bandy also played in the Texas Rangers organization.
Bandy has been on the receiving end of pitches from Red Sox prospects Tanner Houck and Bryan Mata and veteran Nick Pivetta while in Pawtucket.
“Coming across his (Houck) body (throwing his slider) is not a fun at bat for a right-handed ( hitter),” Bandy said of Houck’s delivery. “He’s stepping at you. He’s really crossfire, the break is so big. He goes about his business — his poise, his control.
“Mata is nasty, they’re young pitchers and just developing every day,” Bandy added. “They have their game faces on, they’re getting their work in, trying to get better every day. All three of those dudes (also Jay Groome) have a very bright future, it’s fun to watch.”
“There should be total games every day. For any position player, the more games that you can actually play is better. There are some things that games are going to show you, how you learn as you go on. Doing this stuff is not going to prepare you for certain situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.