FOXBORO — An 84-yard punt return to the house by rookie Marcus Jones with five seconds left on the clock lifted the New England Patriots to a 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Jones, who doubles as a cornerback and a return specialist, said that he didn’t expect the kick to be inbounds considering the wind blowing through Gillette Stadium and the time remaining on the clock.

