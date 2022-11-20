FOXBORO — An 84-yard punt return to the house by rookie Marcus Jones with five seconds left on the clock lifted the New England Patriots to a 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Jones, who doubles as a cornerback and a return specialist, said that he didn’t expect the kick to be inbounds considering the wind blowing through Gillette Stadium and the time remaining on the clock.
Instead, he fielded the ball deep in his own territory and took the ball up the Jets sideline, cut back across the field with blockers near the Jets’ 40-yard line and got past Jets punter Braden Mann — the last man to beat — for the winning score.
Thinking about ball security and to follow his envoy of blockers helped him secure the biggest moment of his young career.
“My first thing was ball security, so making sure I track the ball and everything because the wind was going crazy out there,” Jones said. “That was the main thing and just staying within the scheme. Without my teammates on that play, that would have been a hard play to make.
“I thought they were going to let him try to kick it out of bounds due to the time on the clock. But the first thing was trying to make sure that I followed my teammates’ blocks. Then I saw the punter and I was like, if I make him miss, then I should be able to go the distance.”
In a franchise where attention is usually immediately turned toward the next opponent, Marcus Jones said he’s going to take a little time to celebrate with his parents being in town to witness the game-winning score.
And then it’s on to next week.
“Oh definitely,” Jones said. “Whenever I see my teammates, the excitement of like I said, a divisional game. Also my parents actually came to this game so seeing them and everything will definitely be a good thing.”
Despite the celebrations after the win, the Patriots offense just couldn’t get anything to work in the red zone despite amassing 297 yards of offense. Quarterback Mac Jones felt there was no issue moving the ball in the win, despite not scoring a touchdown on offense. The Patriots were 0-for-2 from inside the red zone.
“I think obviously we moved the ball pretty well today, so that’s a fact,” Mac Jones said. “We’ve got to be able to move it through that fringe area better, and we’ve got to watch the tape and see what we can do better, but I thought we stayed together as a unit, didn’t lose our cool and worked together to try to win. Obviously Marcus’ return was the icing right there on the cake. ... They played really well, and got to give credit to them, and happy that we won.”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said inconsistency and penalties combined to an offense that did not look like it had a good day, but did in the stat book.
“We moved the ball,” Belichick added. “We had some good plays but not enough and not enough consistency, and we weren’t able to get the ball in the end zone or get the ball close enough often enough for what our opportunities were. Had too many negative plays, holding penalties, sacks, and that was a combination of things. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Jones finished with 246 passing yards on 23 completions and was sacked six times. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the Pats in receiving yards (56) and running back Damien Harris led in rushing yards (65).
The Patriots’ defense was once again stellar, sacking Zach Wilson four times. Matthew Judon led with 1.5 sacks, a game-high number that puts him at a single-season best 13 for him. Neither team benefited from a turnover, with the best interception chance being missed on a pass from Wilson that hit Devin McCourty in the hands but fell in complete.
In a season that’s quietly putting him into the Defensive Player of The Year shortlist, Judon credited his teammates for his success — with Kyle Dugger, Deatrich Wise and Mack Wilson all joining him in the sacks category.
“It’s my teammates, the guys that sit here in this room with me,” Judon said. “They push me, they challenge me every day. When we go out there, they have so much confidence in me to get the job done. They run a lot of games and a lot of stunts for me to free me up. It’s not me, it’s really not. It could be anybody in this situation, it’s really my teammates.”
The Jets barely cracked 100 yards of net offense with a total of 103. Zach Wilson completed just nine passes for 77 yards. He also led the team in rushing with 26 yards. In the second half, the Jets had only two yards of positive offense in seven possessions.
“Obviously a big day for us, defensively, 100 yards total offense,” Belichick said. “That’s a great job by the staff, the players and all the units that played, running game, passing game, pass rush, coverage, third down. We played well on defense, as did the Jets.”
The Patriots jumped on the scoreboard first with a Nick Folk 24-yard field goal to open the second quarter. With winds reaching 20 miles an hour throughout the game, Folk ended up missing two more field goals. Fresh off the practice squad, punter Matt Palardy made seven punts for 317 yards, his longest going 52 yards.
The Jets themselves punted 10 times for 458 yards with their lone score coming on a Greg Zuerlien 45-yard field goal at 9:42 in the second quarter to even the game at 3-3.
The win was the 14th in a row for the Patriots over the Jets, moving them to 6-4 on the season. The Jets fall to 6-4, and now sit last in the AFC East — behind the Patriots in third-place.
Next up for the Patriots is a quick turnaround on Thursday, when they go to Minnesota to play the Vikings in a Thanksgiving football matchup.