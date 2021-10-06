FOXBORO — The numbers for Mac Jones don’t lie: a 70-percent passing completion rate for his three games this season, and on Sunday night, tying the New England Patriots’ record of 19 consecutive completions in a game — held by current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
But the Patriots are almost asking their rookie quarterback to lead a challenged attack on offense, one that netted a minus-one yard rushing total in losing to Tampa Bay Sunday night, 19-17, at Gillette Stadium.
“I think we moved in the right direction,” Jones said of his performance after completing 31 of 40 passes. “It’s just statistics. I thought we moved the ball, passing well, and the run game needs to improve, and we’ll come up with ways to do that.
“We’re making some progress,” he added. “We made plays and played hard the whole game, and I turned the ball over. That’s one of the problems: turnovers can kill you. If you don’t turn the ball over, you have a 90-something percent chance to win.”
Jones had nine more completions (a 77.5 completion percentage), two more TD receptions and six more passing yards than Brady, but the Patriots still lost for the third time in four games.
Jones also those 19 straight completions during a stretch from the second to fourth quarters, matching Brady’s performance of 19 straight against Pittsburgh during the 2015 season, which was the best number by a rookie quarterback in three decades.
Jones said that the absence of a running game didn’t burden him.
“I think Josh (McDaniels, offensive coordinator) did a great job preparing everybody for what we wanted to do and how we wanted to attack the game,” Jones said. “I think we executed well, obviously not good enough to win. It was good for us to learn that we didn’t put it all together, but we got close to putting it all together and playing a full game together.
“When we can do that, I think positive things will happen,” he added. “We didn’t. We can be 90 percent or 85 percent and you lose. We don’t really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten, but you just kind of have to take it for what it’s worth and move on.”
The Patriots fell for just the second time in Gillette Stadium history after leading at halftime (7-6), leaving them at 102-2 all-time in blowing a halftime advantage at Gillette.
“There’s a lot of areas that we can improve, and we can improve everywhere, and so we’ll keep working on all of them,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Fundamentals, execution, timing, physicality, coaching — we need to do a better job in a lot areas in all three phases of the game.”
Jones completed 15 of 20 passes for 130 yards by halftime and hit nine different receivers overall.
“I think just where we’re at, you know, we just kind of had to do what we had to do and try to throw the ball more and I’ll have to look at the tape,” Jones said. “I don’t really get a chance to look at every detail of the running game, but obviously we’re disappointed with that.
“I play a part in that in trying to push everyone during practice, and we can play better than that, passing or running, and we will,” he added. “I think it’s all about communication with the coaches, the players, everybody, just to find ways just to fix the issue.”
The Patriots only converted two of nine third downs while Brady and the Buccaneers had 20 more plays on offense (74-54) than New England and held a seven-minute advantage in possession time.
“I think we have to take it for a positive and just trust our leaders,” Jones said. “I can do a better job in practice just being vocal, getting everybody going and I think we made strides.
“We just have to not lose hope. I have a long way to go, and I just try to put my best foot forward every day. We all want to win.”
