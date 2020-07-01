FOXBORO — One of the great names in New England Revolution history — Shalrie Joseph — has been added to the coaching staff of the Revolution Academy’s Under-15 team.
“Shalrie is, without question, one of the greatest players to ever put on a Revolution uniform, and it is with great excitement that we welcome him back to a role with the club,” Revolution President Brian Bilello said. “It is no mistake that we chose Shalrie as one of the players to be prominently honored on the walls of our new training center, as the example he set on and off the field make him the perfect role model to inspire and develop the next wave of Revolution players.”
Joseph, a native of Grenada, is a seven-time MLS All-Star and a member of the Revolution’s All-Time Team. He was appointed to the new position by Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo and Bryan Scales, the team’s director of youth development.
The 42-year-old Joseph made his managerial debut as head coach of the Grenada National Team in 2018-19. He helped the team to a 4-0-2 record and qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup series, and then earn a promotion to the Nations “A” League.
“It’s a great feeling to be back where I belong, a place that made my dreams come true,” Joseph said. “Now I have one of the most important jobs and that’s to try and inspire the next generation of (Revolution) Academy players to be great and achieve their dreams.”
Joseph played 11 seasons for New England, from 2003-12 and returned in 2014, helping the Revolution win three straight Eastern Conference titles (2005-07). Joseph also played in MLS with Chivas USA and Seattle, concluding his career with 283 matches and 24,538 minutes played, 21 of his 23 MLS Cup playoff appearances occurring in New England.
