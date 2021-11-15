WRENTHAM — Jonathan Joseph admitted it probably was a pass that could have gone incomplete, but the King Philip Regional High senior cornerback knew how big of a moment it was and made sure to make the most of it.
Joseph tracked the first-down pass back to the inside and fully extended for a game-altering interception — his first of two late in the fourth quarter — as the third-seeded Warriors earned a thrilling 21-14 victory against sixth-seeded Mansfield High in their MIAA Division 2 state quarterfinals Friday at Macktaz Field.
Next up for Joseph and the 8-1 Warriors is a state semifinal clash with another Hockomock League foe — second-seeded Milford High — Saturday at Brockton High’s Marciano Stadium in a 4 p.m. kickoff.
To get there, King Philip had to hold off Mansfield’s late bid to send their quarterfinal into overtime, with Joseph stepping up in the clutch with his interception for the Warriors.
“It could have gone incomplete,” Joseph said with a smirk when asked about his interception with 4:32 remaining. “I just wanted it to be over right there, so I ran after it and I just caught it.”
Unfortunately for Joseph and the Warriors it wasn’t over right there. King Philip put together a seven-play drive to take 2:50 off the game clock, but the possession halted when it got to the red area. Warriors head coach Brian Lee then sent in the KP kicking unit for what would have been a game-sealing 25-yard boot.
It was a call that Lee admitted he wished he could have back.
That was because Mansfield’s Jephte Jean and Jared Fraone broke through the line and blocked the kick to keep the Hornets alive. It set up Mansfield at its own 29-yard line, needing to cover 71 yards in the final 1:30 for a season-extending touchdown. The Hornets advanced to their own 46-yard line and continued their momentum from the blocked kick.
Joseph then actually put an end to it with his second picked pass in a matter of three minutes to seal the win.
“It felt great,” Joseph said of his second interception with 1:20 left. “It was just man coverage the whole way. I was thinking about my teammates. I didn’t want it to be our last game here. I didn’t want to end my last game here with a loss. That’s all I was thinking about the whole game.”
Lee was happy to see the senior’s hard work shine through in a big moment.
“If you watch (Joseph) walk by he’s but this big, not much there to look at. He’s a great kid. He’s a captain for us. He’s just all heart,” Lee said. “He’s been coming along getting better and better, working on his confidence. In the spring season, we yanked him a couple of times, and he came back and responded the right way by not pouting, and just working. And made himself a captain and he’s really doing well now.”
