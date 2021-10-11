FOXBORO — Matt Judon was not an active member of the New England Patriots during his first month of employment in Foxboro.
Nevertheless, with three losses in their first four games, including a defeat in Foxboro to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, the Patriots’ way is already Judon’s way of thinking.
“We are not here to hang our heads,” Judon said after the Patriots faced a 22-9 deficit at Houston Sunday before rallying for a 25-22 win. “We are not here to feel down. We are not here to feel sorry for ourselves. We are all here to win games.
The outside linebacker had a quarterback sack in the second quarter, resulting in the Texans scoring only three points instead of a touchdown, and he also recovered a fumble in the final minute of play that preserved the three-point win for the Patriots.
“Regardless of the score, our record, we are a really good football team,” Judon said. “We’re going to make that clear here in the upcoming weeks.
“We have to just continue to grind,” he added. “We have to continue to come into work, ready to work, and willing to work, and understand the stuff that we did bad and then understand the stuff that we did good, and we’ve got to correct it.”
The high-priced free agent acquisition from Baltimore had two QB sacks over a three-play sequence in the second quarter, boosting his season total to 6 ½ sacks — a Patriots’ record for most sacks through the first five games of a season. The previous record was 5 ½, set by Andre Tippett in 1984 and by Chandler Jones in 2015.
It was the eighth time in Judon’s career that he had a multi-sack game, and the second time this season — being in on 2 ½ against New Orleans on Sept. 26. Judon has a career-best single season total of 9 ½ in 2019 while with the Ravens.
For the Patriots in Houston, the difference was that the defense dictated the outcome om the second half, limiting the Texans to just 1-for-5 on third down conversions.
“The big thing was third down conversions,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “They converted almost every third down in the first half. That changed in the second half. It was really the third down conversions that ended up being a big difference for us defensively.
“They did not get the time of possession, and they weren’t able to sustain the drives like they did in the first half.”
Judon was in on four tackles, while his two-yard sack on a Houston third down late in the second quarter at the New England 15-yard line resulted in the Texans having to settle for a field goal.
The sacks marked the fourth straight game since becoming a Patriot that Judon has had at least one sack.
“The defense came out flat, we were giving up yards,” Judon said. “They were hitting us on screens and stuff like that. We just have to put it together. We have to put it like the second half, like we played in the second half.”
The Patriots limited Houston to just 67 net yards rushing and to two first downs on the ground, while the Texans were able to get points out of just one of six second=half series.
“Matt’s (Judon) an explosive player,” Belichick said. “He’s strong. he’s fast and he’s instinctive, so he’s got some good tools to work with. He’s made a number of big plays.
“I think as he continues to work with his teammates and build communication and adjustments in the defense that it’ll continue to get better,” Belichick added. ““I think that’s still an area that he’s, I wouldn’t say it’s deficient, but I think it will improve, and it has improved over the course of the year.”
Judon had previously never played alongside linebacker Jamie Collins, who is back in a second term with the Patriots.
“Jamie (Collins) is way more athletic than me,” Judon said. “He plays every spot. He plays every spot on the defense. He can do any and everything
“I think he was only out there for like two defensive snaps, and then he got a sack. I wish I could do that. I’m on the edge, and when he’s in the middle going for it, we are going to have 100 percent confidence in what Jamie can do.
“We finally stopped them on third down, third-and-short,” Judon added of Lawrence Guy blocking a Texans’ punt. “That’s what turned it around, it wasn’t me.
“We never got down on ourselves. I was a little frustrated and I think we all felt it. We jelled, we came together as a team. It felt good to get that win, especially when you feel like you have been playing some good ball, and just some things weren’t going your way.”
