FOXBORO — Rewarded with a starting assignment based upon his performance in practice, Wilfrid Kaptoum delivered the go-ahead goal for the New England Revolution early in the second half en route to a 2-2 deadlock with the Chicago Fire Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
“The goal gives me confidence to continue improving and help the team as best I can,” Kaptoum said of his first goal of the season. “I hope to continue to help the team.”
The Revolution (20-4-6) extended their unbeaten streak at Gillette Stadium to nine (6-0-3) matches, while their MLS-best 66 points through 30 matches, created an 18-point over their nearest rival in the Eastern Conference and a nine-point edge for the Supporters Shield, emblematic of the best record in MLS at season’s end.
“We wanted to win,” Kaptoum said. “It’s in the past now. We continue to work hard. We have tough games coming up. Then looking further at the playoffs, we have to continue to improve to be cohesive both offensively and defensive.”
New England surrendered the first equalizer to Chicago in the 49th minute and the second equalizer in the 88th minute.
Gustavo Bou reclaimed the Revolution’s goal-scoring lead with his 14th goal in the 76th minute, the fourth best total in MLS. The Argentinian striker has delivered two goals and three assists over the last four games. Carles Gil added his MLS-best 17th assist on Bou’s goal to move within two assists of tying the club’s single-season record. The Spanish midfielder created five scoring chances against Chicago, giving him a club record 113 on the season, needing just 11 more over the final four matches of the season to shatter the MLS record.
Revolution coach Bruce Arena believes more and better play can come from Kaptoum.
“He’s getting better, he still has to pick it up,” Arena said. “He’s not used to the tempo of the game in this league. He’s got to pick it up a little bit more.”
Kaptoum’s unassisted strike in the 47th minute, marked the Cameroonian midfielder’s second point (also one assist) oer his past two appearances.
“I felt very happy, that’s how I felt, scoring it at home in front of our fans and our supporters,” said the 25-year-old former FC Barcelona member. “I felt very grateful for it, especially for all the happiness and that my teammates showed and that kind of helped me throughout the game.”
New England’s club 59 goals, 31 of which have occurred during the first half are both club records.
“When I got here, well it was a different league,” Kaptoum said of being in MLS. “I feel much better right now. I think I am very much adapted to both the intensity and rhythm of matches and games in MLS.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.