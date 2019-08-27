FOXBORO — Ted Karras had a lot more friends than usual standing at his locker on Tuesday inside the confines of Gillette Stadium. That’s because the offensive lineman is the likely replacement to starting center David Andrews.
Andrews, who was a spectator at practice on Tuesday, was recently hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs and was released on Monday night, according to multiple reports.
Karras didn’t want to speak about his teammate’s situation, but did talk about their relationship.
“I love David as a brother,” Karras said. “He’s a great man and a great football player. He’s a big part of the team. He’s been a leader for us for a long time now.”
It’s now Karras’s turn to be a big part of the team. Karras has recently been the team’s best interior lineman, as he has worked both at center and at guard. He has been the team’s No. 2 center behind Andrews throughout the preseason.
“I’m just going to come into work every day, work my hardest and do anything I can to help the team,” Karras said.
Karras also addressed the difference in the two positions.
“You’ve got to make the calls,” he said, in reference to the communication at the line of scrimmage. “I’ve been doing it. I’ve been around here for a while.”
The relationship between Andrews and quarterback Tom Brady has been long-documented as well. Brady has complete trust in Andrews, who was influential before the snap. Karras has also had some time to work with Brady, as they’ve built the chemistry for the past four off-seasons.
“I’ve played with a lot of these guys longer than guys I played with in college, guys that were in my wedding,” Karras said. “I’m really grateful to be a part of this team. I’m excited to come in to work every day with the guys that are around here.”
One aspect that has been so beneficial to the Patriots’ offensive line is the continuity with left guard Joe Thuney, right tackle Marcus Cannon, right guard Shaq Mason and Andrews. While Karras does shake that up a bit, he too has played each of the last four years with the core group on the offensive line.
“Communication-wise, I think we’re all on the same page,” Mason said. “I think that comes just from repetition. So, David (Andrews), Ted (Karras), any other center, we all communicate the same. It just comes from those reps.”
And Mason seems to have full confidence in Karras. He’s seen him work as a second-stringer and expects that will only heighten if Karras were to enter the starting group.
“Ted is a hard worker,” Mason said. “He comes in every day ready to work. (He’s) eager to learn more each and every day. He puts his head down and works.”
The Patriots will host the New York Giants in the final preseason game of the season on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. The status of Karras and the rest of the offensive line is not yet known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.