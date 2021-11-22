ATTLEBORO -- Brent Keefer scored four minutes into overtime as the Northeast Generals took a 3-2 decision over the Jamestown (Pa.) Rebels Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their NAHL series.
Keefer scored the game winner with Paul Minehan and Dave Andreychuk assisting. Northeast goalie Cullen DeYoung totaled 32 saves, 10 in each of the first three periods.
The Generals killed off five Rebels power plays, including four in the third period.
Northeast tied the game at 1-all 50 seconds into the second period on a goal by Ryan Gordon and tied the game again, at 2-2, in the same period on a goal by Minehan at 13:45.
The Generals (12-10) begin a two-game series in Maine Tuesday.
Andreychuk scored two goals, including an empty net tally with 45 seconds left in the third period as Northeast won the opening game 5-2. DeYoung accounted for 31 saves in goal for the Generlas, 11 during the third period.
Keefer put Northeast in front just 35 seconds into the game. Tyler Desrochers (at 4:45) regained the lead for the Generals, while Andreychuck (at 13:30) regained the lead again, at 3-2. Joe Schubert (at 16:44) tallied in the third period for the Generals.
