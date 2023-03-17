REENSBORO, N.C. — Back in November, when the Providence College men’s basketball team was seeking out a one-point win over Rider, scoring 100 points against an NCAA Division 1 team in transition in Stonehill and losing two games in two days in Uncasville, Conn., Ed Cooley was thinking of the future for his Friars, not so much with the immediacy of results.
No No. 9 through 16 seed has ever advanced to a national championship game, but Cooley was confident that his Friars could win six games over the next three weekends to be one of those title contestants with a No. 11 seed.
But the Friars undermined their intentions by not shooting the ball well, not blocking out on the backboard and being overpowered by Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe, falling 61-53 to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA East Regional Tournament on Friday.
“There is satisfaction in building the program,” Cooley said of his eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in the 12 years he has served the Friar program. “It’s gratifying because it’s very, very hard to win, to win in the Big East, to get to the tournament – we’re one of 68 teams. To get a team to still be playing in March, the fact that we’re able to do that with a new team (seven newcomers) is a credit to our staff.”
Beating the Wildcats was there for the taking, but the Friars shot just 8-for-26 during the second half and went for an eight-minute span without a field goal.
The Friars trailed by merely five points (52-47) when Tshiebwe was assessed his third foul with 15:41 left. But instead of narrowing the gap, the Friars scored just one point during his five minute absence.
“We got shots, we had good open looks, we just didn’t make them,” Cooley said of the 13-for-31 shooting during the first half. “We were not giving ourselves the best chance, we needed to make some 3’s.”
Reeves (22 points with five 3-pointers), Tshiebwe (24 rebounds, eight points) and Jacob Toppin (16 points) led the Kentucky assault, the Wildcats having a 47-31 rebounding edge, an 18-8 margin on the offensive backboard.
“We bring out the best in teams,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “I’m looking at a No. 11 (seed, PC) and wonder why they aren’t No. 6 (seed, Kentucky). No excuses, we’re Kentucky — we’re supposed to win every game.”
The Wildcats held PC to 25 points under their seasonal scoring rate, but the Friars well contributed to the offensive malaise. In addition to shooting just 5-fo-23 from 3-point range, only center Ed Croswell (18 points on 8-for-10 shooting) was effective.
All-Big East First Teamer and leading scorer Bryce Hopkins was limited to seven points (on 2-for-9 shooting), 2022 Big East 6th Man of the Year Jared Bynum had just nine points (on 3-for-9 shooting), the Friars’ best 3-pointer shooter Noah Locke (eight points) shot just 3-for-11 and Devin Carter scored 10 points, but on 4-for-14 shooting.
“We had to make some 3’s to give ourselves a chance and we knew just how well they rebound on the offensive glass,” Cooley said.
The Friars (21-12), losers of four straight games, “have terrific players,” Calipari said. “That’s an aggressive team. They have survived and thrived with all of the (Big East) changes. Their guards are good. They don’t stop, they play. What he’s (Cooley) done and how he’s done it, show you what a great coach that he is.”
With only Croswell and Bynum returning, Cooley had to replace five starters – Nate Watson, A.J. Reeves, Noah Horchler, Justin Minaya and Al Durham – representing nearly 55 points and 25 rebounds per game.
“If you had told me when all of those guys left last year, we had two recruits (Jayden Piere, Quante Berry) committed – so if you said fast forward to March (of 2023) and say you’re in the field of 68, I’d of laughed at you,” Cooley admitted.
“That’s what’s gratifying, because we didn’t know,” Cooley said of the remnants from a 27-win, Sweet 16 team. “We had so many new pieces of how it would come together.”
After missing eight of their first nine 3-point shots, Bynum hit a pair of trifectas over the final minute to cut Kentucky’s lead from 11 points to 38-31 at intermission.
The Friars were fortunate to be that close in that Hopkins (2-for-7, five points) and Locke (1-for-5) floundered on offense, while PC went to the free throw line for just three attempts. Then the Friars shot just 2-for-12 over the first 10 minutes of the second half.
The Wildcats reeled off 10 straight points with Reeves (14 points) hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Toppin (12 points on 6-for-11 shooting) beating PC to the basket for a 36-25 lead.
The Wildcats flexed their muscles inside the lane on the offensive backboard, having a 25-13 edge overall with 13 rebounds on the offensive glass (eight by Tshiebwe, 13 overall in the first 20 minutes).
The Friars were the third-best rebounding team in the Big East. Kentucky has out-rebounded foes by a 39-30 average margin; the Wildcats having out-boarded 28 foes, winning 22 of those games.
“They (Kentucky) switch randomly,” Cooley said of the Wildcats’ man-to-man defenses. “Their ball-screen coverage depends on what type of lead guards they’re playing.”
The Friars were still in contention with Kentucky as the Wildcats shot just 5-for-20 for the first 13 minutes of the second half, but a pair of Tshiebwe offensive rebounds resulted in back-to-back Wildcat baskets and a 54-46 lead with just under two minutes left.
“We needed to run great offense, they have length at every position,” Cooley said of the Friars trying to not only score in transition, but create 3-point shots and take in some offensive rebounds. The Friars, averaging 78 points per game on 46 percent field goal shooting, ranked No. 16 nationally in offensive efficiency in the KenPom ratings.
“We had to be efficient, they’re a very physical team,” Cooley added. “We had to match their physicality and athleticism. The SEC is a defensive-minded conference and obviously they’re an elite team. They were quick to the ball, quick on close outs.”
Cooley often mentions opportunity – the Friars didn’t grasp it.
“It goes to show you how far that we’ve come (as a program),” Cooley said of losing to Kansas in the Sweet 16 game last season and facing another “blue blood” in Kentucky in the first round. “When we were building this roster, building this team, we had a lot of criticism of our non-conference schedule.
“Overall, getting to this point, to where we’re a consistent NCAA team, it’s a credit to the staff, the players and the infrastructure that creates a winning environment.”
“That’s something that people have to trust us, the coaches – we have to build to get here. We couldn’t be in this position if we played an over-scheduled, non-conference schedule. We would have got beat up, so our emotions would have been down, your confidence would have been down.
“We weren’t ready to win early. Winning those games early gave us confidence, gave us continuity, gave us chemistry, gave us identity and allowed us as coaches to see what are we good at?
“To play Kansas and Kentucky in back-to-back (NCAA) tournaments, that’s what you play for.”