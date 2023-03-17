NCAA Providence Kentucky Basketball

Providence College forward Ed Croswell reacts after the Friars’ loss to Kentucky in their first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.

 The Associated Press

REENSBORO, N.C. — Back in November, when the Providence College men’s basketball team was seeking out a one-point win over Rider, scoring 100 points against an NCAA Division 1 team in transition in Stonehill and losing two games in two days in Uncasville, Conn., Ed Cooley was thinking of the future for his Friars, not so much with the immediacy of results.

No No. 9 through 16 seed has ever advanced to a national championship game, but Cooley was confident that his Friars could win six games over the next three weekends to be one of those title contestants with a No. 11 seed.