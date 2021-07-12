On the road again …
More than 400 runners kicked COVID-19’s butt a week ago by doing something that they had longed to do over the last year and a half, but couldn’t because of the coronavirus pandemic — run a road race.
Toeing the starting line a few hundred yards away from the North Cumberland Fire Station last Monday, the 53rd annual Arnold Mills July Fourth Road Race in Cumberland, R.I.Sunday — held July 5 due to the holiday falling on a Sunday — was blessed by a day that was ideal for running, jogging or walking the four-mile course: race-time temperatures under mostly sunny skies were in the 60s, at least 20 degrees cooler than longtime participants were accustomed to, but no one was complaining.
Indeed, while warming up, I saw the most smiles on runners’ faces that I’ve ever seen before a race, and who could blame them for being so happy? We were all ready to return to the road after being limited to virtual races since the pandemic-induced lockdown in March 2020.
This race was one of hundreds across New England that were forced to be conducted online, which essentially consisted of people running or jogging by themselves and submitting their times online.
But not on this morning. With 70 percent of adults in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island fully vaccinated, restrictions were dropped in both states to allow the long-awaited return of what, post-pandemic, are still being called “in-person” road races.
That meant no more running in isolation, or with a few trusted pandemic companions. Like we used to do routinely, we lined up almost shoulder to shoulder, with only a smattering of masked runners sighted. Many runners were chatting and wishing each other well while waiting for the sound that we had missed for so long: the firing of the starter’s pistol.
That happened a few minutes after 9 a.m., and what a sweet sound it was. Things seemed almost normal again.
For me, it had been 20 long months since I had last run an honest-to-goodness race. On the weekend of Nov. 9-10, 2019, I ran what would be the final PawSox 5K for veterans at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket on a Saturday and then participated in a Knights of Columbus 5K the next day in Wrentham.
At that time, I was looking forward to returning to racing in the spring, but the pandemic turned both the annual North Attleboro 5K to raise money for the town’s school music program and the August run in downtown North Attleboro to benefit the Community VNA’s hospice into virtual races. The former was still virtual this May, as restrictions had eased too late to allow organizers to pivot to an “in-person” race.
All that thankfully changed Monday, and it was inspiring to be back out on the road. Although the spectators seemed fewer than in previous years, those who turned out enthusiastically cheered the runners on, and I found myself giving them the thumbs-up sign every step of the way, even after slowing down while going up a steep hill over a half-mile from the finish line.
Buoyed by the cooler weather, I exceeded my three-mile time that I had run by myself in my last virtual race in May, and I pushed myself (by my slow standards) over the last quarter-mile when my daughter, who did the race almost 20 minutes faster than me, joined me as I made my way to the finish.
Moments after crossing the line in 52:52, I was surprised to be greeted by a hug from a neighbor from my North Attleboro street, and in that moment, it became evident what I had missed the most about not running races: the chance to connect with familiar faces.
That human interaction is precisely what all of us have so desperately missed while the pandemic was ruling our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.