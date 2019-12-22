FOXBORO – The New England Patriots earned their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title with a 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
Here are our biggest takeaways:
Offense's ability to sustain drives
Coach Bill Belichick said earlier this week how difficult it was to sustain drives against the Buffalo defense. The Patriots made it look easy, however, as they had scoring drives of 11, 17, seven, 11 and seven plays. Their 17-play drive which took nearly nine minutes in the first half was the third longest drive in franchise history in terms of number of plays. The record is 19. Those drives were a big part in the Patriots totaling their fifth most yards this season (414) behind their third most rushing yards on the year (143).
“Yeah, just good football,” Belichick said when asked what went into the Patriots ability to sustained those drives, depicted largely by their 17-minute advantage in time of possession.
“They’re one of the top defenses in the league, and I think they might be the best defense in the league on a long field – or, they’re first or second, whatever it is. Yeah, I think it’s a real credit to the offensive staff, the game plan that Josh (McDaniels) and the coaches put together, and just the players’ execution. Whether it was making plays on first down, second down and some third-down conversions in there – a lot of our third-down conversions were shorter yardage, which is more success on first and second down, which that’s a good thing... All that went into it.”
Brady’s efficient day
Quarterback Tom Brady had among his most efficient games in weeks, maybe months.
Benefitting from much better pass protection from the offensive line and a running game which forced the Bills to frequently bite on play action, Brady moved around well in the pocket and was 26-for-33 passing for 271 yards (seventh most this season) with one touchdown. Brady even added four rushing yards on four attempts including a crucial quarterback sneak near the goal line.
His performance didn’t surprise anyone in the locker room. Or coach Belichick.
“I think we’ve all seen Tom play a lot of his best football in the most critical games of the year, in the most critical situations in those games,” Belichick said.
The Brady block
In addition to his passing stats, Brady made one play which speaks to his competitive nature as much as anything. Brady was the lead blocker for receiver N’Keal Harry as the rookie took a reverse around the left end and had Brady 10 yards down field throwing a chop block on Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White. Harry and Julian Edelman were among many in the locker room that were impressed.
“I mean, we get one a year,” Edelman said with a smile. “We got one of those crazy blocks a year. The man’s 42.”
Edelman’s acting led to him missing quarter
Edelman was forced to miss the third quarter on Saturday due to his acting skills.
Edelman was flagged for offensive pass interference and he got tangled up with Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer on what would have been a touchdown to tight end Ben Watson.
Edelman stayed on the ground motionless following the hit until he say a flag land practically inside his helmet.
“I was trying to sell it,” Edelman said. “Maybe they didn’t see it. Then three flags were literally in my face. That sell didn’t work and it got me taken out for a quarter.”
It almost landed him in concussion protocol as well. Of course, Edelman returned in the fourth and on his first snap caught a 30-yard reception and later caught a two-point conversion following a game-winning score from Rex Burkhead.
Michel leads run-game resurgence
The Patriots run game got back on track as they tallied 143 yards on the ground on 35 attempts for a 4.1 yards per carry. Second-year running back Sony Michel was a crucial component of that as he gained a season-high 96 yards on 20 carries. And Michel was a key aspect in the Patriots game-winning drive as he had three-straight carries for eight, seven and six yards to set up a game-winning rushing touchdown by Rex Burkhead (five rushes, 20 carries) four plays later.
Folk providing a lift
The Patriots kicking carousel seems to be in its best position of the season. Nick Folk was a perfect 3-for-3 on Saturday including a long of 51 yards. He capped drives of 17, seven and 11 plays with field goals.
