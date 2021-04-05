MARLBORO -- Eduards Tralmaks and Brady Lyle each scored a goal and Kyle Keyser made 26 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2-1 Monday in an AHL game.
"That was probably the best I’ve seen him play," Providence coach Jay Leach said of Kayser. "He was able to locate everything. There were a couple of chances off the rush that he made look easy. He was out at the top of his crease and was very impressive. He certainly earned that victory.”
The P-Bruins improved to 13-3-1, beating Bridgeport for the fifth straight game. Providence has a plus-24 goal differential on the season.
Tralmaks made his AHL debut after playing 12 games with the University of Maine Black Bears this season, scoring six goals and adding four assists for 10 points.
Lyle scored the winning goal, on a power play late in the third period. The goal marks Lyle’s fifth of the season, tied for first among all AHL defensemen.
Kyle Keyser improved to 2-0-0 on the season, stopping 26 of 27 shots. Through two appearances this season, Keyser has recorded a .964 save percentage and a 1.00 goals against average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.