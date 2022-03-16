Two area high school alumni swept NEWMAC Athlete of The Week honors in softball last week, with the Emerson College duo of Makenzie Killough (Attleboro) and Calli Pratt (Dighton-Rehoboth) receiving the honors.
Killough hit .684 (13-of-19) with two doubles, five runs scored, eight RBIs, and a .708 on-base percentage over seven games. She tallied two hits or more in all but one game.
The Emerson sophomore had two hits apiece in games against Bethany (4 RBI), Westfield State, Saint Joseph’s, Lake Forest, and Nichols. She also had a three-hit night against Bluffton while stealing one base and driving in two runs.
Pratt, a senior pitcher for the Lions, went 2-0 with one save, 19 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA in 15 innings over four games for Emerson last week.
In a win over Westfield State, Pratt allowed one run on three hits over five innings while striking out six before pitching 1.1 innings with one strikeout against Lake Forest.
She followed that with a complete-game shutout win over Bluffton, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts. She rounded out the week with a save and four punchouts in a win over Nichols.