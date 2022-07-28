tsc-spt-KP-14U

The North Dakota-bound King Philip 14U Babe Ruth team.

 SUBMITTED photo

The King Philip 14U baseball team is off to Williston, North Dakota to play in the Babe Ruth World Series on August 12.

KP 14U took down Trumbull, Connecticut’s Babe Ruth program on Tuesday, going 4-0 through the New England Regional Tournament to earn the bid. King Philip also defeated Pittsfield earlier in the day, winning 7-6 to earn the matchup against Trumbull.