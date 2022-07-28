The King Philip 14U baseball team is off to Williston, North Dakota to play in the Babe Ruth World Series on August 12.
KP 14U took down Trumbull, Connecticut’s Babe Ruth program on Tuesday, going 4-0 through the New England Regional Tournament to earn the bid. King Philip also defeated Pittsfield earlier in the day, winning 7-6 to earn the matchup against Trumbull.
Currently 11-0, King Philip 14U also won the Eastern Massachusetts state title on July 16. Manager Matt Pelkey said getting to the World Series was a realistic goal for the kids after coming close a year prior.
“Last year we won Eastern Mass, and we made our way to Regionals,” Pelkey said. “We looked like one of, if not the, top team last year, but things didn’t go our way in a semifinal game.”
The excitement for the team is one that has been constant since clinching, Pelkey said. A Norfolk chapter team, the group dons “King Philip” across uniforms and pulls from the regional schools of Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville.
“They are such a tight-knit group,” Pelkey said of the 13-player team. “They are ecstatic. They cannot wait to get out there and have the time of their lives.”
King Philip is now one of 10 teams remaining in the Babe Ruth tournament, with opponents and scheduled games yet to be determined. Check-in for teams is August 11, with warm-up games and opening ceremonies the following day. Pool play starts on August 13. To follow along with the club, you can find them on the Gamechanger app by searching “KP Tourney Trail 14U,” and one can also follow the team on baberuthworldseries.org once broadcasts have been set up.
To help the program gain fundraising for the trip, Joe Brown has launched a fundraiser on gofundme.com. Donations will be used to help transport families and house and feed them for the 10 days they will be playing.
“The boys went over to Gillette Stadium for the Elton John concert in full uniform and walked around the parking lot (accepting donations), and they did well,” Pelkey said. “That’s in addition to the gofundme. The gofundme was set up to try to get as many supporters and families out there. Babe Ruth subsidizes some portion of this ... but I think it’s a minimal portion. We feel strongly this is going to be a very expensive trip. ... We’re out there for 10 days and we’re looking to subsidize some of our expenses with whoever in the community wants to support us.”