WRENTHAM — The King Philip 14U boys baseball team is home now, but the party doesn't stop now that the Babe Ruth World Series has ended.
A rolling parade will take place on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. from King Philip Regional High School, and will include local first responders from Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville as escorts. The route will go down Shears Street, Marshall Street, Pond Street and will end at the Pond Street Athletic Complex for a cook out.
The Holmes family will provide a bus to transport the team, which will be decorated by the team.
The celebration comes after the KP boys rolled through the second half of pool play last week, going 4-0, with wins over Middle Atlantic (7-4) and Midwest Plains (10-2).
King Philip scored five runs in the second inning against Mid-Atlantic, holding the lead the rest of the way. Vincent Menendez earned the mound win, striking out five over seven innings, while Charlie Pelkey drove in three runs and Camron Musinger had a pair of RBI.
"Monday was a nice break, but Tuesday we got right back to business," KP coach Matt Pelkey said of the team's day off. "That team we played (Middle Atlantic) was a very good team. They were in the finals last year, so that was the kind of team we were up against. Melendez was really instrumental in that win."
The win was an effective lock to put them in the semifinal for the playoffs, having beaten the top two teams in the division with one game left to play.
"We knew that game was pivotal," Pelkey said. "We knew if we took that game we'd be in the driver's seat having beat Ohio Valley in Game 1. If we beat them in Game 3, we knew we were in the driver's seat with three ,wins and if they tied us, we'd get to the semis off head-to-head."
Against Midwest Plains, Charlie Pelkey went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. KP pitcher Cole Kotkowski scored four times and struck out five over three innings in the win.
Earning a first-round bye as the top seed, KP drew third-seeded Southeast, but fell to the boys from Tallahassee, Fla., 10-4 last Friday
"They're pulling from a pool of 200,000, a massive population," Pelkey said. "A very deep program with lots of kids to choose from."
KP chased Southeastern's mound starter early in the game, forcing them to use Saunder Dinkleman, their top pitcher they were trying to preserve for a potential final chance. The game went nine innings, with Southeast scoring three runs off errors in the top of the third.
Scratching its way back, KP scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth on a successful squeeze bunt play with two outs from Landon Keays to even the score. King Philip was unable to hold the game even as Southeast pulled away.
"Vinny Menendez threw another gem," Pelkey said. "He had three in the tournament. We made a couple of errors, which ultimately cost us.
"Our guys, we had a really strong feeling about winning Regionals and playing our way into the World Series," Pelkey added. "People ask me that question. 'what were your expectations? did you expect to go this far?' We really did, we felt we were the best team. We felt we belonged but you don't know it until you get there. ... We felt like wow, that was a big boy win (after their first win over Ohio Valley,) and that's when it hit them that they belonged.
"We rode that momentum from there. Some of the families looked at us and said, 'Whoa, we didn't expect Massachusetts to be this good.'"
Four KP players were recognized for their stellar play throughout the week. Earning all-tournament honors were Charlie Pelkey, Kotkowski and Menendez. Earning all-tournament defensive teams honors was Brady Herling.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.