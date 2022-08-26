WRENTHAM — The King Philip 14U boys baseball team is home now, but the party doesn't stop now that the Babe Ruth World Series has ended.

A rolling parade will take place on Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. from King Philip Regional High School, and will include local first responders from Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville as escorts. The route will go down Shears Street, Marshall Street, Pond Street and will end at the Pond Street Athletic Complex for a cook out.

