WILLISTON, N.D. — King Philip is 2-0 in the 14U Babe Ruth World Series, rolling through host North Dakota (Williston, ND) and Ohio Valley (Eau Claire, WI) over the weekend.

The week-long tournament has King Philip swapping out its green and gold for a more region-specific red, white and blue to represent New England. A unique experience for all, manager Matt Pelkey said the last few days have been excellent when it comes to accommodations and making teams feel welcomed to the area.

