WILLISTON, N.D. — King Philip is 2-0 in the 14U Babe Ruth World Series, rolling through host North Dakota (Williston, ND) and Ohio Valley (Eau Claire, WI) over the weekend.
The week-long tournament has King Philip swapping out its green and gold for a more region-specific red, white and blue to represent New England. A unique experience for all, manager Matt Pelkey said the last few days have been excellent when it comes to accommodations and making teams feel welcomed to the area.
“It’s a very cool place. People are very friendly, very accommodating,” King Philip manager Matt Pelkey said. “Everyone has done a tremendous job of rolling out the red carpet here. It’s awesome.”
The tournament opener for KP ended in a 2-0 win over a tough Ohio Valley team. Vincent Menendez picked a complete game shutout, striking out four while allowing three hits while KP scored once in the fifth and sixth innings to build a lead.
“That first game was a really tough opponent,” Matt Pelkey said. “Eau Claire, really good opponent. ... They had to play some really good teams from Minnesota, Ohio and Indiana. That kind of made us feel like we really belonged. [It was] a really big win.”
Cole Kotkowski and Brady Herlin each had two hits in the win, with Kotkowski hitting the only extra-base hit (a double).
On Sunday, a 16-2 rout over North Dakota saw KP enter its break a little early, getting it done in five innings. KP scored at least once across all five innings, with a nine-run second inning and a four-run fifth acting as the
KP had 14 hits, with Kotkowski driving two doubles along with Charlie Pelkey. Charlie Pelkey drive in runs in the first, second and fifth innings.
Charlie Pelkey also earned the win on the bump, allowing two runs off two hits in three innings. Cameron Munsinger pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
Matt Pelkey said a healthy rotation of players was used on Sunday to keep guys focused mentally while also allowing them to get some on-field experience on the big stage.
“Our big focus (on Sunday) was we really wanted to play every player,” Matt Pelkey said. “I wanted every player to get that experience of playing in a World Series game, so we moved the lineup around a little bit. You can drift if you have the same guys playing, and all of a sudden you have this big lead they can drift mentally. We made sure we got some substitutions and kept guys locked in.”
With the highs now being put on the back burner, King Philip enjoyed its Monday day off by taking in the local sights. Players took time to go off with families or escaped to the golf course. Matt Pelkey enjoyed his Monday afternoon by the pool, citing no baseball activities all day — unless the boys took it upon themselves.
“Just letting the families do their own things,” Matt Pelkey said. “People are off exploring, some guys are playing golf. We were at the ballpark watching our two opponents play one another, ... most of our players were there watching that game as well, which was pretty cool. I didn’t organize that, they did it on their own.”
Monday evening will see King Philip visit their assigned host family, which will include a night at the host family home playing pick-up basketball or swimming in the pool while also enjoying a cookout.
“A few families from the area are assigned to the team and they’ve been awesome getting the kids together,” Matt Pelkey said. “We get to hang out with all the host families and our families.
King Philip will return to action on Tuesday evening, with first pitch against Middle Atlantic (1-1) coming at 5:30 p.m. at Ardean Aafedt Stadium.
