PROVIDENCE — Former King Philip Regional High standout pitcher Terry Murray was one of six members of the Rhode Island College baseball team to be named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Rawlings NCAA Division III All-Region 2 Team on Wednesday.
Murray, a junior righthander, was named to the ABCA Division All Regional 2 third team. Murray appeared in 12 games for the Anchormen this season, making eight starts. Murray compiled an 8-2 record with a 2.57 ERA and two saves in 70 innings of work.
Murray was the Little East Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-Little East selection, a first team All Region 2 selection by D3baseball.com.
The Anchormen (30-13) advanced to the Little East Conference Tournament title game.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Murray played for coach Jeff Plympton, Jr. at King Philip High and was a 2019 graduate.
Murray has compiled a 16-5 career record over three seasons at R.I. College. He was a third team All-Little East pick as a sophomore, posting a 5-2 record with a 3.95 ERA, having 51 strikeouts over 54 2-3 innings. He pitched in 11 games as a freshman.
Murray pitched five innings or more in nine games this season, throwing a three-hitter against Suffolk and a four-hitter against Plymouth State.
Murray notched a career-best single game total of 11 strikeouts in his longest outing of the season, eight innings against Castleton State.
Murray issued just 13 walks over 70 innings and allowed two home runs.