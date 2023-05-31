2023-06-01-tsc-spt-Terry-Murray
 Rhode Island College photo

PROVIDENCE — Former King Philip Regional High standout pitcher Terry Murray was one of six members of the Rhode Island College baseball team to be named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Rawlings NCAA Division III All-Region 2 Team on Wednesday.

Murray, a junior righthander, was named to the ABCA Division All Regional 2 third team. Murray appeared in 12 games for the Anchormen this season, making eight starts. Murray compiled an 8-2 record with a 2.57 ERA and two saves in 70 innings of work.