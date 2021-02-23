WRENTHAM — When David Lawler, the senior captain of the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team, and many of his teenage friends were playing “pond hockey” at the Mill Pond in Wrentham, they envisioned one day skating around the ice with the Stanley Cup raised above their shoulders.
While it wasn’t Lord Stanley’s Cup, Lawler and the Warriors did skate to a share of the Hockomock League Cup championship, winning nine of 10 games this season and breaking up the monopoly atop the Kelley Rex Division by their neighbors just down Route 140 in Franklin.
“We definitely thought that we’d have a good year with the seniors we had back and with the underclassmen, knowing how good they were,” Lawler said after King Philip secured a share of its first Hockomock League title in 15 seasons following a sweep of Attleboro in the final weekend of the season.
King Philip concluded its campaign at 9-1 overall, 7-1 in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, presenting head coach Paul Carlow with his 50th career victory.
Moreover, King Philip finished the season on a seven-game winning streak and posted a 6-0 mark on its home ice at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors were tied for second in the Hockomock League in goals for (61) and were third in the Hockomock in goals against (21).
“We felt that we had a pretty solid and deep team,” Lawler said after scoring a goal and collecting two assists in King Philip’s season finale win over the Bombardiers.
Franklin had owned first place in the Kelley-Rex Division for nine consecutive seasons, sharing a title with the Warriors in 2006.
The Warriors rebounded from their 6-1 shellacking by the Panthers to win the rematch 5-4, with Lawler forcing the action in the attacking zone, wheeling in behind the Franklin goal and sending the puck onto the stick of Conor Cooke for the game-winning goal.
It was King Philip’s first victory over Franklin since a 4-3 verdict during the 2000 season.
“That was a wake-up call for us,” Lawler said of the setback. “That motivated us to keep pushing and playing hard for each other.”
The five-goal setback to Franklin had Carlow scratching his brow afterward at Pirelli Rink.
“That loss didn’t look like us,” Carlow said of King Philip’s loss in its third outing of the season. “I knew that we were better than that.”
The Warriors maintained their keel through two pauses in the season due to contact tracing, basically playing just two games over nearly a three-week span.
“We have an awesome bunch of seniors (eight among the 13 returning players),” Carlow said. “ It didn’t surprise me that we out-worked them (Franklin).”
Lawler and the Warriors compiled a 10-6-5 record last season, but were bounced out of the MIAA Tournament in the first round by — you guessed it — Franklin, 7-1.
Carlow paired Lawler on defense with a freshman Max Robison, while having four-year stalwart Rocco Bianculli paired with junior Nolan Jackson. A third pairing had seniors Shea Cunningham and Geoff Bowes with the fourth duo being juniors John Campbell and Quin Gartska.
That cast was essential as Carlow promoted sophomore Kyle Abbott up from the junior varsity to tend goal. As fate would have it, Abbott was the only goalie in the program. He started and played all 10 games and finished with a 1.68 goals against mark, limiting five opponents to one goal or less.
“Defense was the strength of the team, I’ve always believed that hockey starts at the back (defense),” Carlow noted of King Philip’s checking while limiting eight of its 10 foes to two goals or less.
One of the catalysts to the championship was the performance of freshman center Brad Guden (10 goals, 10 assists), who worked with juniors Sean Crowther (nine goals, four of them game-winners) and Shaun Fitzpatrick (eight goals) as his linemates.
The Brown University-bound Cooke worked on a line with seniors Paul McDonald and Aidan Boulger. A third Warrior line had junior Ian Hill centering for senior Justin Yatsuhashi and sophomore James Boldy. The most important swing man in the forward rotation was junior Kevin Birenbaum, a center who also played wing and killed penalties.
Lawler intimated that through the COVID-19 protocol laced spring and summer, the Warriors individually prepared. And when the September first semester of the academic calendar began, the Warriors played a dozen games in a half-season pickup league, while getting on the ice once a week at the Norfolk rink.
“Every coach knows when he has a team and I knew that we had a good team going in,” Carlow said.
Carlow was left to wonder how King Philip might have fared were there a postseason tIAA tournament.
“I think that we would have been a high seed coming out of the (Division 1) South,” Carlow said. “Whenever you have an older team (eight seniors, eight juniors), the two guys who had been around for four years (Cooke and Bianculli), it was an older group.”
With a health and safety restricted, abbreviated season, Hockomock League member schools were limited to only games against league members. Carlow had lined up non-league games for King Philip against Natick, Walpole and Archbishop Williams to test the Warriors mettle.
Adding to the combustion and challenge in contending for a championship were two suspensions of the King Philip season.
“After the Oliver Ames game and after the Taunton game we had two long (protocol) breaks,” Carlow said, quite a strain for players being off of the ice. “We actually missed 16 days without a practice after the first one (pause),” the King Philip mentor added. “We just got going and it happened again. It took us the better part of a week to get our legs going.”
Aside from the loss to Franklin, King Philip did not have many bad periods.
“If you’re sound defensively, you’re going to be in every game,” Carlow said. “We did have some scorers up front, but we were defense first. There was a really strong chemistry coming in. We knew that we had a good team
“Looking at the tournament, knowing what I know, I think that we would have been destined for the Final Four, I would have liked to see how it played out.”
