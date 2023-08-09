WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School has named 15 former student-athletes, two coaches and one honorary member as this year’s inductees among its seventh Athletics Hall of Fame class.
Glen Olson (1967), Mike Kuza (‘83), Stephen Daniels (‘70), Tom Rose (‘79), Dan Gill (‘91) Kaiylin (Seigenberg) Dunham (‘98) Derek Darling (2001), Lofa Tatupu (‘01) Richard Chute (‘02), Erica (Shapiro) Morin (‘03) Maggie Quealy (2010), Kaiylyn (Kelleher) Orsos (‘10), Alec May (‘11) Chris Allen (‘12), Jake Layman (‘12) all enter the hall as former student-athletes. Joining as coaches are Bob Goldberg and Wayne Samarrian. Rich Harwood also joins as an honorary inductee.