WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High senior Mike Griffin, one of the most illustrious runners in Warrior history and the recent 1,000 meters champion at the Hockomock League Indoor Track and Field Meet, was named on Monday as Gatorade’s Massachusetts Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year for the 2019 season.
Griffin becomes the first runner representing King Philip Regional High to be recognized by Gatorade in its 35 years of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.
The University of Tennessee-bound harrier captured the MIAA Division 1 State Cross Country Meet title in November, winning the 5-kilometer event at 16:06, a seven-second margin of victory over his nearest rival.
The 5-foot-8, 145-pound Griffin then finished eighth at the Foot Locker Eastern Regional Cross Country Meet in New York and participated at the Foot Locker National Championship Meet in North Carolina, taking the No. 36 spot.
Griffin has volunteered locally on behalf of a fundraising campaign to benefit Leukemia research, and he has donated his time as a youth track coach.
Griffin has maintained a 3.46 grade index with his academic profile and is a three-sport captain with the Warriors under cross country coach Chris Elgar and winter and spring track coach Scott Kraemer.
“I started working with him August of 2017 and he’s been such a dedicated hard worker,” Elgar said. “While he has a ton of natural talent, his work ethic is why he has earned everything he’s achieved.”
“He’s incredibly humble,” Elgar added. “His teammates love him because he’s such a team-first member. His opponents have such respect for him because he’s such a class act. He’s friendly, kind, personable and works incredibly hard. It’s been an honor working with him.”
Franklin High boys cross country coach Nick Bailey nominated Griffin as a result of his head-to-head meetings with Panthers standout Tyler Brogan.
“Mike never backed down and never seemed to be out of a race, no matter what,” Bailey said. “When the meets really counted, Mike was the best in the state without a doubt.”
The Gatorade Award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Griffin now becomes a finalist for the National award. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner from each state and the District of Columbia in 12 sports with 607 athletes honored each year.
Griffin joins recent Gatorade Massachusetts Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year winners such as Ryan Oosting (2018-19, Arlington High School), Tristan Shelgren (2017-18, St. John’s Preparatory School), Marcelo Rocha (2016-17, Peabody High School), Viraj Deokar (2015-16, Middlesex School) and Quinn Cooney (2014-15, Chelmsford High School).
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Griffin has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choice. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.
