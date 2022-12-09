WRENTHAM — To have a family member enjoy a successful high school athletic career is one thing. To have two family members do so at the same time is rare, but it happens.
What’s even more rare? Two cousins who are also impact players on their respective teams — with both cousins making it to state championship finals, albeit coming up short, within weeks of each other.
That’s where Ava Kelley and Matthew Kelley of King Philip Regional High come into play. The two cousins have only a year separating them with Matthew being a senior and Ava a junior.
Matthew served as a captain of King Philip’s MIAA Div. 2 Super Bowl team that made a run to Gillette Stadium last weekend. Kelley is the Warriors’ kicker along with being a cornerback and receiver, and has been recruited to play at Amherst College next fall. He also captains the KP baseball team in the spring as a starting outfielder, leading the Warriors to the state championship last season where he hit . 333 with 15 RBIs, 21 hits, and 18 runs scored.
Ava was the starting libero this season for King Philip’s volleyball team, which made a run to the state championship match. She is also a key component of the Warriors’ softball team that made it to the state quarterfinals last spring when she was a Sun Chronicle All-Star and a Hockomock League first-team all-star, leading KP in hitting with a .464 average with 18 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
The cousins understand what happened this fall was special with both Kelleys in state final appearances.
“Knowing that both of us had the opportunity to compete in the state finals was very exciting,” Ava said. “Although it didn’t end as we hoped, it was a great experience for the both of us and we look forward to the chance of trying to make it back there this spring.”
Matthew agrees.
“Gillette was an unreal experience,” he said. “Both last year and this year, playing in that stadium is an incredible feeling. Getting to watch Ava play for a state title was just as cool of a feeling as playing at Gillette. Watching her succeed and accomplish so much is truly great to see.”
The two have always been close and have watched each other succeed and grow in their respective sports.
“Typically, it’s a playful rivalry,” Ava said, “but we both like to win, so sometimes we can get competitive as well.”
That will to win extends beyond the high school spotlight for both.
“Unless we are playing Wiffle ball or pickup basketball in the backyard, we aren’t competitive (with each other),” Matthew said. “We both want the other person to succeed just as much as we want ourselves to succeed.”
Most importantly, both cousins agree that they have leaned on each other and their families to achieve their athletic success. For Ava, having Matthew go through the same high school process has been extremely helpful for the standout junior.
“I really look up to Matt and think he is a good role model for me,” Ava said. “I look up to the way he can balance all the time he puts into his sports, while still maintaining his schoolwork. Both Matt and I have very supportive families, especially our grandparents, who never miss a game.”
The close relationship the two have formed over the years started with their entire family and extends into the hallways at school.
“I love going to school with Ava,” Matthew said. “It is nice to see her in the hallway and be able to see her do so well for the school’s volleyball and softball teams. Our entire extended family is very close.”
While both have older siblings that have helped guide them, Ava admits that she looks to her older cousin to help lead the way as well.
“I’m very proud of all he’s been recognized for on the field, and for also being such a great teammate and a kind person,” Ava said. “Seeing all he has accomplished in both baseball and football inspires me to continue working hard in both of my sports.”
Being the older of the two, Matthew has accepted that part of their relationship, although admittedly a bit unknowingly.
“Honestly, I have never thought about it in that way, but I think so,” Matthew said. “We both have amazing older siblings who have been amazing role models. Ava and I have always been close to each other, since we have a lot in common and we are close in age.”
The two will take the next few months to start gearing up for their spring seasons, hoping to continue their success from not only this fall, but last spring as well.
“My biggest strength is my hitting,” Ava said. “I’m working hard to get stronger and become a more powerful hitter this year.”
Meanwhile, Matthew is already beginning to look towards the next four years of his athletic career in Amherst.
“I am extremely excited for my future at Amherst,” he said. “After I visited the school, it was a very easy decision for me.”
The cousins will have another chance at repeating what they did in the fall and making one more run at a pair of state championships next spring. King Philip’s baseball team lost 11 players due to graduation, but still have a handful of returning starters primed to make a run while the Warriors’ s softball team only lost three players to graduation.
Given their success and support for each other and from their families, Matthew and Ava have already fashioned a memorable fall for a nice family memory to look back on for the rest of their lives. But for now, the cousins are still having the times of their lives with their Warrior teammates.