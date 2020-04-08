WRENTHAM — Field hockey and ice hockey player Samantha Robison and tennis player John Cannon have been honored as scholar-athletes of the year at King Philip Regional High School.
Each year the Hockomock League honors 24 “Scholar Athletes” from its membership. In the absence of the annual dinner to honor the student athletes, King Philip Regional High Principal Lisa Mobley and Athletic Director Gary Brown surprised the two Warriors at their homes to notify them of their inclusion.
Robison is a member of the Warriors’ field hockey, ice hockey and spring track and field team, serving as a captain in all three sports. Cannon played doubles and singles on the boys’ tennis team over the past four seasons.
Robison will attend Worcester Polytech to study medical engineering and play field hockey. Cannon is planning to study aerospace and mechanical engineering at either Cornell University or Rice University.
“It is an honor for us to surprise these two well-deserving athletes during these challenging times,” Brown said. “I didn’t want to let the opportunity pass to recognize all of their accomplishments and let them know how proud we are of them.”
“They each have very bright futures ahead,” Mobley said. “We are extremely proud of these two students and felt that they deserved to be recognized no matter what the circumstances are. They have shown a tremendous amount of dedication to their academics while excelling in sports and other extracurricular activities.”
