Jay Monahan, the most powerful figure in golf, cut his teeth in sports management in Norton.
In 2003, Monahan was just 32 when he was named tournament director of the Deutsche Bank Championship, the first PGA Tour event to return to the Boston market in nearly two decades. That tournament was held at the tour’s brand-new course, TPC Boston, on Route 140 near the Norton-Mansfield line.
The Belmont native is now commissioner of the PGA Tour, and on Tuesday, he unveiled a schedule for the season that begins in September which does not include a stop in Norton — or anywhere else in the Boston market — for the foreseeable future.
Monahan assures New England golf fans that the tour will be back to the Boston market, though he did not specify it would be in Norton.
“For us, it’s really a matter of when, not if, we’ll be back,” he told reporters during a news conference on Tuesday.
Local golf fans are hoping the most powerful figure in golf follows through on his promise.
As it stands, Tuesday’s announcement means the last time fans got to witness the world’s best golfers was on Labor Day 2018 when Bryson DeChambeau held the trophy on TPC Boston’s 18th green. The 2020 event in Norton was conducted without spectators, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic
There are two reasons golf fans won’t be trekking to TPC Boston any time soon, or at all for that matter.
First, the latest sponsor for the Norton event, The Northern Trust, has decided not to renew its contract with the PGA Tour. The Northern Trust in recent years had alternated between TPC Boston and courses in the New York area.
As a result, the tour moved perhaps its biggest corporate sponsor into the leadoff position of its season-ending playoffs.
Instead, the FedEx St. Jude’s Championship will kick off the FedEx Cup playoffs in August 2022. That event will be held near FedEx’s headquarters in Memphis, Tenn.
In addition, the PGA Tour is going global, teaming up with the European Tour to cosponsor three international events during the upcoming season. That left no room for another event to be held in the Boston market.
Monahan tried to assuage fans in the Northeast that there will be plenty of top-level golf to attend, despite the lack of PGA Tour events in the Boston and New York markets.
“The PGA Tour has always had a strong focus in New York and Boston,” Monahan said, “and when you look to the future, you see the U.S. Open played at The Country Club next year (in Brookline), you’ve got the Ryder Cup coming to Bethpage in New York (in 2025), you’ve got a number of championships with the (United States Golf Association) and the PGA of America. So professional golf will continue to have a very strong presence in those two important markets.”
But there are no assurances the world’s best golfers will be returning to TPC Boston or the Boston market any time after next year’s U.S. Open, an event run by the USGA, not the PGA Tour and one of the sport’s four major tournaments.
That’s a shame because TPC Boston has been the site for some of golf’s most exciting competitions over the past two decades. Just last year, Dustin Johnson, the world’s top-ranked golfers shot an amazing 30-under par to beat the field by 11 strokes.
The best players of this generation — Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Vijay Singh — have all held aloft the trophy in Norton. Those tournaments have been witnessed by large, frequently vocal crowds.
Clearly, local fans love the sport. Here’s hoping the most powerful figure in golf can bring it back here, and soon.
