WRENTHAM — The fifth annual Knights of Columbus 5K Run/Walk will take place at Parker’s Pub in Wrentham, starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, with parking and registration at the pub.
The course will mostly be flat with slightly rolling hills. Entry fee is $30, and $35 on race day. Under 18 registration is $15, and $20 on race day.
Cash and trophies will go to the top three male and female finishers, while medals will be awarded to the first male and female age-group finishers and to the first three finishers among Knights of Columbus members and Wrentham residents.
Entrants can pick up their numbers at DB Sports in North Attleboro from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and on race-day morning starting at 7:30 a.m. There will be a $5 post-race breakfast at the pub.
All proceeds will benefit the charities supported by the Knights of Columbus Council.