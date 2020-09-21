WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional School District has a clean bill of health to start its fall sports and band program Wednesday.
Just days after postponing the programs after two member towns were placed in the highest risk category for coronavirus, Superintendent Paul Zinni and Athletic Director Gary Brown said Monday night they’ve gotten the go-ahead from the local board of health and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
On Friday, KP officials postponed the start of the fall athletic season and band program, originally scheduled to begin Monday, after COVID-19 cases spiked in Wrentham in Plainville.
Both communities were placed in the virus “red” zone by the state, largely due to outbreak clusters at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham and within a single family in Plainville.
However, KP district officials appealed to the MIAA, which determined that it could move forward with fall athletics and the band program if local boards of health gave them permission as well.
Monday, the health board authorized the district to proceed with the start of the fall athletic season and band program as long as all safety protocols are followed, school officials said.
The district will host athletic tryouts from Wednesday to Friday and remains on track to participate in its regularly scheduled games.
Zinni thanked Principal Lisa Mobley, Brown and the administrators “who advocated to the MIAA and Wrentham Board of Health on behalf of the district.”
He added, “Thanks to their persistence and dedication, we will proceed with our fall athletic season and band program. I would also like to thank students, families, coaches, faculty and staff for their patience and understanding as we awaited final approval.”
Zinni said there were no positive confirmed COVID-19 cases in school-aged children in the district as of Monday.
Brown said, “I would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during this time. I understand the additional wait was frustrating, but our top priority remains the health and safety of our students.”
Extracurricular clubs are all being conducted virtually for students to participate in.
KP High and Middle School classes resumed Wednesday and are all being held remotely.
School officials hope to move to at least some in-school education by October, Zinni has said.
Parents or guardians looking for updates should visit www.kingphilip.org.
