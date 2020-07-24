KP grad Cole can't wait to get back on the road, diamond with UMass-Amherst

On any given week at this time of the summer season, Nate Cole might be in Pittsfield one night, in New Bedford or Newport other nights, perhaps even on Martha’s Vineyard.
Or the former King Philip Regional High School Warrior might be headed to a showcase tournament in Atlanta or Florida, the Perfect Game series or Baseball Factory games hoping to nurture relationships and sell prospective student-athletes on the merits of attending the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
However, the spring and summer of 2020 have been unlike any other the baseball cycle Cole, who serves as the Minutemen’s pitching instructor and recruiting coordinator, has known because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cole, a Wrentham native, said hasn’t been at a ballpark since the NCAA baseball season ended abruptly in mid-March — either to coach or to scout.
“Normally, I’m out at baseball games, but now I’m watching live-streaming,” Cole said. “Honestly, you can’t get a good feel for a kid watching a video; you really need to see someone with your own eyes.”
He says it’s been challenging and that he’s been speaking more with high school and travel ball coaches, making sure he does his homework.
“I’m usually out every day, somewhere,” Cole said of his general summer itinerary once the collegiate season has ended at UMass-Amherst. “Any place across the East Coast, I’d say 75 percent of our recruiting requires traveling around in New England. We spend quite a bit of time in New York, New Jersey. We spend a couple of weeks down in Atlanta and in Florida.
“By no means are we normally doing video at this time.”
Cole’s history
Cole is a product of King Philip’s baseball-rich program, having been coached as a Warrior by Ed Moran.
He’s a 2002 KP grad, and played with other notables his senior year such as centerfielder Ben Lown, shortstop Mike Lyons, pitcher-designated hitter Justin O’Brien and second baseman A.J .Turner. The team won 19 games and advanced to the MIAA Division 2 State championship game, losing to Hudson.
After high school, Cole attended Central Connecticut State in New Britain where he was a three-year starter on the mound. With the Blue Devils baseball program, he was a member of two Northeast Conference championship squads and helped CCSU reach the NCAA Regionals in 2004 and 2007.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Central Connecticut in 2007, and after graduating spent eight seasons in New Haven at the Southern Connecticut State, coaching one of the best NCAA Division II pitching staffs before joining the Minuteman program in 2015 as the Minutemen pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.
At Southern Connecticut, Cole mentored 18 Northeast 10 Conference selections (Pitchers of the Year in 2008 and 2014) and two All-Americans over the course of his eight seasons (2008-15). During that span, four Owl pitchers signed pro contracts.
Under Cole’s mentoring, the Southern Connecticut pitching staff consistently ranked among the NCAA statistical leaders. The Owls’ 2010 pitching staff led all of Division II with a 2.53 earned run average. That figure was the third best in the NCAA, trailing only St. Thomas of Minnesota (2.41) and the University of Texas (2.45).
Cole helped guide the Owls to a single-season record 45 wins in 2011. That year, Southern Connecticut’s pitching staff ranked third among all NCAA Division II teams in earned run average. Cole coached the Owls’ hurlers to fourth most wins in the Northeast-10 (25) and second fewest losses (20).
At UMass-Amherst, Cole was instrumental in developing Minuteman right-hander Justin Lasko (2016-19), who was drafted and signed by the New York Mets in 2019, spending last season with their Class A affiliate. Lasko left Amherst in possession of multiple program records, including starts (48), innings pitched (311.1) and strikeouts (247).
Cole said he hopes his current team is on “an upward swing,” after competing in a strong Atlantic 10 Conference. Over the past four seasons, UMass-Amherst has been well under the .500 level on the baseball field at season’s end – 18-27 in 2016, 15-32 in 2017, 15-29 in 2018 and 18-27 in 2019.
“We’re excited, we think that we have a good team coming back with what we’ve brought it,” Cole said. The Atlantic 10 Conference also opted to create almost North and South divisions to minimize travel expenses with the Minutemen playing URI, Fordham, St. Bonaventure, St. Joseph’s and others.
“It’s an opportunity to win some games,” Cole said.
Virus woes
The Minutemen started the 2020 season at 1-8, playing games in Delaware, Maryland and Georgia. Then on March 12 with their bags packed for a two-week spring break of baseball games in South Carolina, the coronavirus took the bats out of the hands and gloves off of the Minutemen.
“We were getting on the bus at noontime, and then we got called into an 11 a.m. meeting,” Cole recalled. “It all happened really fast.”
And since then, he’s been watching video, and missing all the big and little things about recruiting in the field. There is discernable difference in watching a player live – the bat speed, the range of motion for an infielder, the arm strength of an outfielder, the repertoire of tosses by a pitcher. Not to mention all of the little nuances of the game – moving baserunners along, what occurs with a 3-and-1 count, being able to get a curveball or slider over the plate for a strike.
“On any given day I’m getting 25-50 emails a day from high school kids,” Cole said of the necessity of the juniors and seniors stating their case for a potential scholarship in these non-game days – no American Legion baseball, no showcase tournaments in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and beyond.
“With that comes a video, so that each kid will present his skill set,” Cole added. “It’s tough. A lot of times the kids that you are recruiting are the ones that you’ve seen in the past and then they’re continuing to update you with how their development is taking place.
He said some kids’ skills jump off the page, but that the way a kid plays the game – all the little things like hustle, can be tough to see on video.
“Now with the analytics and all the technology that we get in terms of how hard they’re throwing, the spin rate, the exit velocity – all these things give us some data on their skills,” he said.
“There’s also the kid that has the high baseball IQ, does the little things well, plays hard, is a good teammate – those are things that I’m on the phone with to coaches. You try to get as much information as you can because that’s all we can do right now.”
With the spring seasons cancelled by the NCAA for all sports, the governing body for national collegiate athletics offered spring sport seniors a bonus year of eligibility.
“That’s been a challenge too, trying to determine our roster, upgrade our roster,” Cole said of the prospectus for 2021, which will include fifth-year seniors, senior transfers from other colleges and a crop of incoming freshmen who will be forced to red-shirt a year or find themselves well down on the depth chart.
“We have a couple of seniors (second baseman Ed Hart and pitcher Spencer Bergeron) coming back, we’ve added a graduate student transfer, a couple of other transfers,” Cole said of the expanding rosters. “You have seniors who got their year back and freshmen (12) coming in, so there are a lot of moving parts, bigger rosters, a lot to juggle through.”
The NCAA adapted to the uncertainty by offering “open” rosters for spring 2021.
“Who knows what will happen, that’s what we use the fall (season) for,” Cole said of viewing the roster and making amendments for the regular spring season. “Everybody has an opportunity to roll and some of those guys may prove themselves to be better than other guys. Certainly there will be some decisions to be made by the winter time.”
Despite all the uncertainty, one thing for Cole is certain: His love for the game and his job.
“I’m dying to get back out there and watch a baseball game. This is horrible, I miss baseball,” he said. “Because I love baseball, I don’t mind being out recruiting every day.”
