The football programs at King Philip Regional High and Mansfield High rank fifth and sixth, respectively, among the most dominant programs in the state over the past decade, according to MaxPreps, the national platform for high school sports.
Based upon the MaxPreps point system, KP coach Brian Lee’s Warriors scored 191 points over the past decade, during which time, King Philip won two state championships in 2016 (1A) and in 2017 (D2), and was state runner-up in 2018 (D2). King Philip also finished 21st in the state’s top 25 in 2010, 10th in 2011, sixth in 2012, 14th in 2013, sixth in 2014, sixth in 2016, fourth in 2017, 13th in 2018 and 13th in 2019.
Mike Redding’s football program accounted for 182 points over the past decade. During the span, the Hornets have won a trio of MIAA Super Bowls in 2010, 2013 and 2019. In addition, the Hornets were MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl finalists in 2012.
During the period, the Hornets ranked among the top 25 football teams, in the state seven times — No. 1 in 2013, No. 2 in 2019, No. 4 in 2010, No. 9 in 2011, No. 14 in 2017, No. 18 in 2012 and No. 22 in 2018.
Under Lee, who has been King Philip’s coach since 2005, the Warriors won their first-ever state crown in 2016 by defeating Reading 21-18 in the Division IA Super Bowl to finish the season undefeated. King Philip repeated with its second straight state championship in 2017 in Division 2over Lincoln-Sudbury. The 2017 championship was King Philip’s 25th straight win.
King Philip went 8-3 last season.
“King Philip football has had an unforgettable decade with our program’s first two state championship titles and many other memorable moments,” KP Athletic Director Brown said. “This ranking represents the hard work and passion of all of the student-athletes over the past 10 years, and the dedication of our team’s coaching staff. Congratulations to them all.”
Redding has served as the Hornets’ head coach for 33 seasons, taking over the Mansfield program in 1988. During his tenure, Mansfield has won eight Super Bowls and six Hockomock League championships.
Redding and the Hornets routinely have played an inter-sectional game, venturing beyond the Bay State for competition with games in Ohio, Maryland and upstate New York.
Redding and the Hornets captured the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl with a 41-0 rout of Lincoln-Sudbury.
“Congratulations to Coach Redding and all of our Mansfield High football players of the past 10 years,” Mansfield Schools Superintendent Theresa Murphy said in a statement. “It’s great to see the coaching staff and all the players over the past 10 years recognized for their hard work and achievements.”
According to MaxPreps’ formula, 25 points are awarded to the No. 1 ranked team overall, 24 for the No. 2 team and so on. A state championship was worth 20 points, while a state championship game appearance merited 10 points.
During the past decade, Redding and the Hornets were cited for several memorable games, including their 13-0 season in 2013 with a Division 2 Super Bowl championship win over St. John’s of Shrewsbury, ending Duxbury’s 41-game winning streak in the semifinals of the 2012 Division 2 playoffs; the MIAA Division 2-East title win over Reading at Gillette Stadium in which Mansfield overcame a 19-point deficit by scoring 22 unanswered points for a 29-26 win; and rallying past Attleboro to win the 2018 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division title.
