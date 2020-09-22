WRENTHAM -- Sports tryouts for King Philip Regional High School teams are back on track, but the school is reminding parents that students won't have access to the building while they are held.
After postponing sports and band activities due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases late last week, school officials announced Monday night that practices were back on, Wednesday through Friday, with the approval of the local board of health and the MIAA.
Boys and girls cross country teams will be meeting at the Rice Complex in Wrentham.
Girls soccer tryouts will be at King Philip Middle School in Norfolk.
Boys soccer tryouts will be at Freeman Kennedy School, Norfolk.
Golf will tryout at Wentworth Golf Course, Plainville.
Field hockey tryouts will be at the King Philip High turf field.
Tryouts will be from 3 to 5 p.m.
With students at King Philip High and Middle schools learning remotely, there will be no access to school buildings. Students will have to arrive for tryouts dressed to practice.
Marching band practice is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the high school.
The MIAA announced last month, in conjunction with the state education department that it would only allow low- and moderate-risk sports this fall season.
The ruling held out hope, however, that football and other “higher-risk” sports could be played later in the school year in a fourth “floating season.”
Those sports may not begin play until late February, though, with the season running into April.
