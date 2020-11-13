King Philip Regional High School field hockey coach Lisa Cropper knew that she had something special with Grace Crocker, now a senior, who had joined the team as a freshman in 2017.
But an occasional spectator for Grace’s KP games was her twin sister, Isabelle, who was a star in her own right on the Warriors’ track and cross country teams.
“I think there was some speculation by the coach that if one twin were that good, the other one would be good as well,” says Clinton Crocker, the girls’ father. “It kind of panned out.”
Did it ever.
Isabelle made the tough decision to give up cross country last September and decided to try out for the field hockey team as a junior, even though she had never played the sport competitively, and the team has flourished the past two seasons with the Crocker twins leading the way, along with star forward Abby Nixon.
King Philip was 7-2-3 after defeating Foxboro, 3-2, in the opening round of the Hockomock Cup tournament on Wednesday, and then proceeded to upset top-seeded Oliver Ames, 1-0, on Friday. With her game-winner against OA, Grace has now collected nine goals and seven assists this season, Isabelle has seven goals and six assists, and the twins' linemate, Nixon, has chipped in seven goals and seven assists.
“Both girls were soccer players (growing up), and then they didn’t want to do it in high school,” Heather Crocker, the girls’ mother said. “Grace said two weeks before field-hockey season started (freshman year) that she wanted to go out for the team, so Hannah (the twins’ younger sister by a year who was already playing middle-school field hockey) said she would help Grace out. Isabelle was doing cross country and track, and was one of the top cross country runners on the team, but junior year, we were down to the last day of sign-ups, and she was really torn. What did she want to do: field hockey or stay with cross country?”
“Coach Cropper would see her on the sidelines, and that’s the reason Isabelle picked up a stick,” Heather added. “She made varsity, and by the end of the year, Isabelle started games, and was voted ‘Most Improved.’
“I wish they had played when they were sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders; I would have started them (playing field hockey) much earlier!” she said.
Cropper welcomed the addition of Isabelle to an already-talented Warriors squad.
“Issy came out last year, had never played the game, but she was very, very fast, and Grace is also fast,” Cropper said. “Isabelle’s game picked up very quickly; she has great hand-eye coordination. She’s a track athlete; usually the kids come from hockey or soccer, a very easy transition for team strategy, but she picked all of it up.
“I kept trying to tell her,” Cropper added, “if she put more effort into it, she’s as good (a player) as Grace, if not better. Grace is still a bit better as an all-around player, stronger, but Issy has a knack for being in the right place at the right time; Grace is more of a distributor.”
Grace, 17, seems happy to have discovered field hockey after so many years of playing soccer, which she and her sister took up when they were six-year-olds.
“I got bored with soccer, actually, and I hadn’t even heard of (field hockey) until Hannah started playing in seventh grade,” Grace recalls. “I was doing cross country, and decided to make the split.
“Right from the very start, from the very first game, I knew that I loved it,” Grace recalled. Heather, who played KP basketball and soccer as a young girl, agrees: “I was really happy for her, because she has always been the leader, taking care of everybody, and freshman year she had a great year — it was her thing.”
When Isabelle decided to try her hand at field hockey, Grace was ultra-supportive.
“I was excited for her and glad because she had always done track and had missed the team sports,” Grace said. “And I was glad she had that team environment again, because I loved it and I thought she would, too.”
Coach Cropper adds, “Issy came to watch summer league (field hockey), and she was a little shy at first; Grace is a little more outgoing. Issy likes the girls on the team, and along with her sister, wanted to get involved in a team sport and apply her physical skills.”
Still, it wasn’t the easiest decision for Isabelle.
“She was 16, and at that point (in your life), you don’t have many hard choices,” recalls Heather Crocker, “but that was her toughest one: choosing a sport that she liked, or a sport, junior year, that she had never played.
“What would she miss, what would she be giving up?” Heather said. “They were training for field hockey season all summer, running, prepping for the season; (Isabelle) loves cross country, but I think she wished she had done field hockey three or four years ago. It was a big, big decision.”
Isabelle missed team sports, and while she couldn’t attend many of Grace’s high school games, she watched a lot of club games, which whet her appetite for field hockey.
“I really got to get really close to my teammates this year, and I didn’t really get that doing (an individual sport like) cross country,” she said. “Switching to field hockey was a good way to balance it out.”
Yet while the appeal of playing field hockey was undeniable, taking on a brand-new sport as a high-school junior offered its own challenges.
“Yes, it was very nerve-wracking to catch up to the other girls,” Isabelle recalls, “but once I got the hang of it, the hard work paid off — it definitely has.”
Cropper, who played on a national championship field hockey team at the University of Connecticut in 1981, had to tinker with her lineups when Isabelle joined the team last season.
“I tried in preseason (playing them) separately and apart,” Cropper recalls, “but they have really picked up on each other, without having to speak a word; it worked on the field too. It worked for them and it worked for us. They’re comfortable playing either way, without saying anything — they enjoy playing together.”
Clinton Crocker, who ran track and cross country in grade school and was on the crew team at Rutgers, said, “Part of me says that some of their success is (due to the fact) that they’re identical twins; in soccer, they always set up each other well, part of the unspoken twin nexus, the nonverbal communication; they seem to know where the other is going to be.
“Sometimes you hear about twins having their own language when they’re young,” he added, “and they’re playing together, it seems, 99 percent of the time now.”
Grace, who typically plays a center-forward position while Nixon plays on the left side and Isabelle aligns on the right, said, “I prefer playing with (Isabelle) because she and Abby, it’s much easier to read each other, we are in sync; I know where Abby is going to be, and where Issy’s going to be.”
In true sister fashion, Isabelle echoes Grace’s sentiments: “I really enjoy (playing with her) just because I can count on her, we’re really in sync — maybe because we’re sisters, we have that bond.”
Heather has seen it up-close for a long time.
“They have always had multiple friends; if one makes a friend, the other one will come along and also be friends,” she said. “They are kind to each other, supportive of each other, always friends — they never had that ‘sister’ kind of arguing. Even today, they’re often walking together arm-in-arm out to the car, as if they were three.”
Grace and Isabelle, not surprisingly, are similar yet different players on the field.
“Issy is more aggressive, she sets her goals for herself,” Cropper said. “Grace is more of a ‘nice’ kid; she wants to distribute the ball, wants to make teammates better. Issy has more of a desire to go for the ball, and that’s what you want in a forward. Not in set positions as much in 7-on-7; they complement each other really well — along with Abby Nixon, who’s about the only one who can keep up with them!”
Cropper adds, “Grace was asked all last year, don’t be afraid to take shots, it makes you a better distributor, and she is not afraid to take it in there now.
“And Issy has more of a natural knack as a goal-scorer, but she’s become a better passer, and Grace has become a better goal-scorer.
“Grace is more outgoing, Issy is on the shy side,” Cropper says. “Both are extremely respectful, great teammates, very thoughtful and kind to their teammates, both encouraging, not really rah-rah. Verbally and non-verbally, their teammates know how they feel about them. They are very good athletes, bright and eager to learn, respectful, and great teammates. And they both are doing very well in school, as far as I know.”
Heather also sees parallels in the girls’ play — not only the twins, but also in Hannah, who is currently a top talent for KP’s junior varsity team.
“They are very similar players, but it’s remarkable; the three of them, all the same size. Grace is a playmaker; Isabelle will not get beat, she’s going to chase (opponents) down if they get a pass, but Grace looks for assists and plays with more confidence. And Isabelle is all over the field, and trying to get the ball back up the field, along with Abby Nixon, the other forward — the third twin, the triplet, the same size!”
Clinton, who sometimes photographs the team’s games, says, “Both girls are pretty fast, both pretty aggressive, not afraid to get in there. Isabelle, she’s a very determined girl; after all, she caught right up and made varsity her first year.
“It’s kind of cool (being down near the field) and hearing the other parents yell their names (in encouragement); when I was taking photos, every time they’d come down the field, you’d hear the opposition players yelling, ‘Who’s got 22 (Isabelle’s uniform number), who’s got 4 (Grace’s)?”
With their high school field hockey careers winding down, both girls are quick to credit Cropper for their development and success.
“(She’s a) really good coach, one of the big reasons why Isabelle came out, and she really motivates us all the time,” Grace said.
“(She’s) one of the first people who told me to play field hockey, she wanted me to play summer league, and I’m faster because of her; she’s happy to offer constructive criticism, and I’m glad I have a coach like that,” Isabelle said.
In such an odd year, Heather Crocker acutely recognizes and appreciates the ray of sunshine amid the global bleakness that the KP field hockey program has offered her girls.
“Especially with COVID, they are experiencing so much of a different year; they’re not going to go to a prom, no homecoming dance,” Heather said. “It’s been such an amazing season to see them thrive, to see them so happy — they’re just glad to have a season, just happy to have practice. I’m glad to see them have fun and make best friends, because during a pandemic, it could have been horrible. This field hockey has been a blessing in their senior year. If nothing else happens, they’ve had an awesome season, an awesome coach, and an amazing three months.”
