ATTLEBORO — The long-standing joke around the Sheerin household is that there are no surprises under the Christmas tree.
Tom Sheerin will present wife Pam with a new lacrosse stick, and Pam Sheerin will return the favor.
That’s because Tom is the boys’ varsity lacrosse coach at Bishop Feehan High School, having served with the Shamrocks as an assistant coach since 2007. And Pam was one of the founding sisters of the Shamrock girls’ lacrosse program with Nancy Anderson-Semple, having served as an assistant coach over the past decade, and is now the girls’ varsity coach at Norton High School.
Their sons, Dante and Tommy, played as Shamrocks at Bishop Feehan as did their daughter, Bridget. Now, Tommy serves an assistant coach with the Big Red boys’ lacrosse program. Dante, meanwhile, is now a junior at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, and Bridget, Class of 2010 at Bishop Feehan, was a defensive mainstay.
After all, the family that plays and coaches lacrosse together stays together.
Best of all, in their first seasons of guiding the Shamrocks and Lancers, the Sheerins are unbeaten, untied and have yet to allow a goal. Of course, that’s with an asterisk as their head coaching debuts were nullified by the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the entire slate of spring sports for student-athletes.
The Sheerins’ lacrosse life started when they started seeking alternative athletics for son Tommy.
“Tommy (a 2017 University of Rhode Island graduate) was playing baseball at the time, he was about seven years old and was a little bored and there was no alternative,” Tom said.
Sheerin and a colleague, Tom Impey, reached out to the U.S. Lacrosse organization, which was seeking to start grassroots organizations all over the country to further the development of the sport.
And so the Tri-Boro Titans became a reality.
“They (U.S. Lacrosse) donated equipment and we learned how to teach kids,” Sheerin said of educating himself in the sport, a novice to “baggataway” himself. A Roslindale native who attended Boston Latin, Tom was more engrossed with traditional sports, while Pam, a product of Southington, Conn. High School, was a volleyball devotee.
When the program first started, Tom said they took anyone who wanted to play and had kids from Attleboro, North Attleboro and Norton join the team.
“We beat the bushes going out, getting kids for the program and that first year, we had 35-40 boys. It was mixed age groups, too, we didn’t have enough to fill the teams,” Tom said. “Like Tommy was a 7-year-old playing with 13- and 14-year-olds.”
Tom tips his cap to North Attleboro High School boys’ lacrosse coach Kevin Young, a founding father of the Titans lacrosse program.
“He helped me get my feet under me,” Tom said of Young. “He was one of the first people that came on board to help.”
Before long, the lacrosse season extended itself to the fall, then a winter indoor league, pre-season camps, then summer leagues and clinics. The Sheerins had become disciples of the lacrosse culture.
“There are lacrosse opportunities now year-round, which is great,” Tom said. “We have kids who really enjoy playing lacrosse, that’s what they want to do.”
It may be hard to believe, but Tom says he didn’t know anything about lacrosse until the kids started playing.
“I never picked up a stick until we started playing,” he said. “We learned how to do it ourselves and then taught the kids.”
Tom said they brought in people who had played lacrosse in high school and college, like Andrew Fowler, a former goalkeeper at the University of Michigan, and Jeremy Noddleman, to teach them how to teach the kids to play. Since then, the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse have been most helpful.
“We had to learn the basics – how to hold the stick, what’s the best way to get a shot off, how to run and cradle the ball so that we could show the kids how it was done, it was very difficult,” Tom said. “I was in my late 30’s when I first picked up the stick, so I had to learn the same way as a second grader!”
Now, Tom wishes the sport had been available to him as a kid.
“It is the most exciting, fun, fast-paced sport,” he said. “You need great hand-eye coordination, you need to have good stamina, good cardio and be physically strong with all of the hitting and checking. There’s a lot involved.”
Lacrosse takes a lot of the aspects of other sports and combines them, Tom said. It attracts football players, field hockey, basketball and hockey players. You don’t have to be the biggest or the fastest to play.
“A lot of that stuff transitions over. We run a lot of basketball plays almost, too, a pick and roll,” Tom said.
You can have a 6-foot-8 Liam Costello in goal for the Shamrocks and a 5-foot-5 midfielder and faceoff specialist like Jacob Dench on the field at the same time. “That’s the best part of lacrosse, there’s a position for anyone on the field,” he said.
The Sheerins attended U.S. Lacrosse clinics all over the state, Boston Cannons matches, college matches. The Shamrock Lacrosse Bible kept adding more pages and more chapters.
“Even at the professional levels, those guys are very approachable, they want to help people and want to get more kids to play,” Tom said.
Pam Sheerin followed in husband Tom’s footsteps at Bishop Feehan in starting the girls’ lacrosse program there “because I’ve always felt that girls need a woman as a coach,” she said.
“So I happened to be at practice and even though we didn’t have a clue, Nancy (Anderson-Semple) came on board and I said to her, ‘You be the head coach and I’ll be the assistant.’”
“I watched a lot of videos, we went to a lot of clinics at Wheaton and I was fortunate because Nancy was such a good teacher,” Pam Sheerin said. “So I put a stick in my hands and learned how to catch and throw! I’m just not sure if I’m going to catch it!”
The Shamrock girls’ team first qualified for the MIAA Tournament in 2014 with 14 wins and have advanced into post-season play every year since with 15 wins in 2014, 19 wins in 2015, 19 wins in 2016, 13 wins in 2017 and a dozen wins in each of the past two seasons.
The Shamrock boys’ team has qualified for the MIAA Tournament in each of the past five seasons under Christian Schatz, former head coach and now athletic director, taking 62 wins over that span and advancing to the 2017 Division 2 South championship match.
High school lacrosse programs in the area didn’t become realities until the early 2000’s and Sheerin approached then Bishop Feehan (now Attleboro High) Principal Bill Runey about the interest in starting a Shamrock program.
“Chris Servant, the president at the time, had played lacrosse in college and they said, yes, let’s do it,” Sheerin recalled. “The first three or four years, we volunteered as coaches, we didn’t even get paid. To this date, I’ll always remember our first practice; it was in the parking lot!”
Lacrosse, too, has been molded to conform to modern day student-athletes, not just prep school athletes where the most programs in New England were rooted three decades or longer ago.
“Lacrosse players love to play, that’s what they want to do,” Tom said. “They want to learn, they want to become better, so it becomes easier to teach them. And once they play, they want to get more kids to play, to get other kids to become lacrosse players.”
One of the challenges for the development of girls’ programs is the lack of programs at the elementary and middle school levels and in town recreation programs, the task of developing a feeder system to foster growth in the sport.
Pam Sheerin had just over two dozen candidates for her first team at Norton High, all with the varsity as there is no sub-varsity program.
“I’m always positive, I’m always yelling, but like I tell the girls, I’m not yelling at you, I’m yelling with you,” she said. “We’re trying to grow the girls’ youth programs, there are only a handful of girls playing – we need more.”
“Our first year at Feehan, we were so bad. I never had played lacrosse, so it was like learning a foreign language to me,” Pam said. “I didn’t realize that the girls had different rules than the boys. I was going to teach them the boys’ game because that’s what I knew. But we made the program, we did the best that we could possibly do.”
“I love the sport, I love the concepts and it’s so much fun to be with the girls to teach them the game and be a part of a team, something that will be with them forever. You’ve got to believe in yourself.”
