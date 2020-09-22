PAWTUCKET — As an 18-year-old high school senior, Nick Yorke would have felt perfectly comfortable in the batter’s box at North Attleboro High's DiNardo Field, Attleboro High's Hayward Field or over at Bishop Feehan High's McGrath Stadium.
Instead, Yorke was in the batter’s box at McCoy Stadium Tuesday, trying to get his bat on nearly 100 mph fastballs or changeups and sliders the likes of which he had never seen from former major league pitchers and prospective pitchers in the Boston Red Sox system.
Yorke was the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox out of Archbishop Mitty High in San Jose, Calif. The 17th player chosen overall, Yorke was invited to the Red Sox' taxi squad workouts at the home of the Pawtucket Red Sox.
Yorke received a $2.7 million signing bonus with the Red Sox in early July. Without a high school season back in San Jose and without his customary extensive season of summer baseball tournaments across the country, Yorke had been mulling scholarship offers.
Then the Red Sox came calling after making him a surprise pick, as Yorke was not even rated among the top 100 high school prospects. But as a middle infielder wielding a power-hitting bat who has drawncomparisons to Kevin Youkilis, Yorke listened to what the Red Sox had to offer.
“If you’re going to make a mistake, go 100 percent,” Yorke said of his learning curve, thinking about all of the other high school senior baseball players across the country who missed the spring season.
“It was tough, going through school in the fall getting ready for baseball,” Yorke added of having his California season end after barely two weeks. “Having it stripped away was definitely heart-breaking. You can either hang your head or look to the next opportunity.”
For Yorke, that meant joining the Red Sox organization.
The six-foot, nearly 200-pound Yorke has had a meteoric baseball career since hitting ,370 as a freshman in high school. Yorke hit a combined .503 (97-for-193) in his final three seasons at Mitty High. He played in only five games before the 2020 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, going 8-for-15 (.533) with two home runs. In 363 career plate appearances, Yorke struck out only 26 times.
“He’s just a really advanced hitter for the high school age," Red Sox Amateur Scouting Director Paul Toboni told MLB.com. “We see developing power with him too, and the fact he plays in the middle of the infield, you group all those things together and really, that’s what made us like him so much.”
Yorke was ranked as the 139th-best prospect in the MLB Draft.
“(Yorke) has got kind of that kind of rugged, advanced hit tool,” Toboni said. “When I say rugged, that rugged look about him. He’s a really physical kid. We think he’s going to get to power. (Youkilis’) type of offensive profile, but different that he can play in the middle of the field.”
Yorke has looked very comfortable at the plate in his two Pawtucket scrimmages with three hits — two of them doubles and two walks — stroking his first hit against perhaps the most prized Red Sox' pitching prospect in Bryan Mata.
“I remember that first pitch that he threw me, I didn’t know a ball could move like that,” Yorke said of his first batter’s box experience at the professional level. “It was completely different (from high school competition). I put on my batting gloves and let the barrel do the work.”
It was the first week of becoming a professional baseball player, 3,000 miles away from home too.
“Competitive-wise it’s fun to be on the field,” said York, who spent the past five months in his backyard batting cage. “It was a tough decision (to sign a contract), definitely the hardest decision that I’ve had to make.” But once Yorke was at McCoy Stadium, the competitive change was just beginning.
“Definitely in the (batter’s) box, 10 mph difference (in pitches) is a lot,” he said of going from top-flight high school competition to the pro level. “I’ve been fortunate to get a couple of pitches to put the barrel on.”
Yorke was somewhat surprised at the call from the Red Sox to report to Pawtucket with less than two weeks remaining in the abbreviated MLB season. However, the Red Sox wanted an early read on him to assess his developmental level on the system’s depth chart.
“They’ve (Red Sox) been really good about how I get my feet wet,” Yorke said. “I spent the first two days taking BP (batting practice), just working out. (Second baseman) Jhonny Pereeda was shocked that I was 18. The guys have been really good with me. It’s amazing (playing with major leaguers), they’ve all been so welcoming. They’re good about showing me the ropes, I’ve tried to be a sponge.
“I’m used to California weather, this is the first time that I’ve been in sleeves every day. But baseball is so worldwide, so once that you’re on the field, it’s the same as always. It’s been an easy transition."
