MIDDLEBORO — Hudson Abramaltys pitched a complete game three-hitter as the North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baserball team downed Freetown Post 425 9-0 Monday.
Abramaltys threw 71 pitches over the seven innings, striking out six and walking just one. He retired the final 10 batters that he faced, striking out five.
Abramaltys (2-0) received support from outfielders Aidan Conrad, Jonathan Tawa and Jordan Paradis. Conrad started a double play, while shortstop Matt Vogel fielded seven groundouts.
Paradis belted two triples while Connor Belanger, Leo Lombardo and Vogel each had two hits. Paradis and Vogel each drove in two runs.
Post 49 posted a three-run first inning as Owen Lombardo, Vogel, Conrad and Tawa singled. North added four runs in the fourth with a Paradis RBI triple, a Conrad double and a Belanger single.
Post 49 added another pair of runs in the seventh as Lombardo doubled and Paradis followed with a triple.
