FREETOWN — Former Attleboro High pitcher Max Amaral scattered three hits in his complete-game mound effort, leading the unbeaten South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team to a 12-2 victory over Freetown Post 425 Thursday.
Amaral allowed single runs in the second and seventh innings to Freetown, while retiring the side in order in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. He finished with six strikeouts.
Bishop Feehan High’s Casey Hanewich clubbed three hits, including an RBI-double in a two-run second inning for Post 312. South Attleboro added three more runs in the fourth inning.
Another Shamrock, Adam Walker, was on base five times with two hits and three walks, while North Attleboro High’s Tyler Bannon had two hits and stole two bases.
Post 312 (7-0) will host Easton at Bishop Feehan on both Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.