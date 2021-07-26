QUINCY — The South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team took a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning, but saw it dissolve as Bridgewater Post 203 scored five runs to take a 7-5 victory in the American Legion Baseball State Championship series at Adams Field Monday.
With the setback in the loser’s bracket game of the double-elimination tournament, South Attleboro was eliminated, finishing with a 13-3 record.
Bishop Feehan High’s Justin Neidel logged three of Post 312’s 10 hits, while Xaverian High’s John Connolly had two hits.
South Attleboro rallied in the seventh inning as Neidel singled and Evan Vigorito drew a walk. Connolly stroked an RBI single to cut Bridgewater’s lead to two runs, but the potential tying runs for Post 312 were stranded.
Post 312 gained a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning as Neidel singled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a Jake Gorman base hit.
Bridgewater touched South Attleboro starting pitcher Dan Curran for a pair of unearned first-inning runs.
Curran worked five innings, while striking out eight.
South Attleboro scored in the first inning when Neidel singled, stole second base and scored on a Connolly single.
Matt McMahon clubbed a two-run double in the fourth inning with Adam Walker (single) and Gorman (walk) aboard. Post 312 had runners on base in every inning except the third and sixth.
