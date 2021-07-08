SOMERSET — Xaverian High’s John Connolly hurled six shutout innings and collected 11 strikeouts as South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 extended its unbeaten streak with a 7-0 victory at Somerset Post 228 Thursday.
Connolly allowed just one hit through his six innings of work before Tyler Bannon came on in relief to hurl a scoreless seventh inning for South Attleboro.
Bannon clubbed a two-run double iun a three-run first inning for Post 312, while Justin Neidel belted a two-run double in the fourth inning and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
South Attleboro (5-0) visits Easton Monday.
