NORTH ATTLEBORO — Aidan Conrad and Leo Lombardo combined for seven hits, four RBI and five runs scored as the unbeaten North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 baseball team downed Freetown Post 425 12-2 on Thursday.
Owen Lombardo pitched a 94-pitch, four-hitter in his complete game for Post 49 (6-0-1), picking off baserunners in each of the first three innings. He walked two and struck out six. Lombardo allowed only a pair of unearned runs in the third inning.
North Attleboro scored in every inning, taking a 4-0 first-inning lead. Conrad singled and scored on Aiden Hochwarter’s triple to left field. Ayden Delaney and Lombardo followed with RBI singles.
In the second inning, Conrad doubled and scored on Delaney’s sacrifice fly. Post 49 produced a pair of runs with two outs in the third inning when Jon Tawa and Mark Vogel both walked and scored on a Conrad base hit.
After Nate Kelly singled in the fourth inning, pinch-runner Jordan Paradis stole second base and scored on a Lombardo infield single.
Hudson Abramaitys added an RBI single in the fifth inning, while North used three hits to score three runs in the sixth inning. In that frame, Nick Haven started the spurt with a single to center field and Lombardo cracked an RBI double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.