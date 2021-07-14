ATTLEBORO — A one-hitter on the mound from Danny Curran led South Attleboro Post 312 to a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Somerset Post 228 in American Legion play Wednesday afternoon.
Curran struck out nine batters over five innings and allowed only three walks as South Attleboro improved to 6-0.
“He was able to locate his fastball well, and his off-speed looked really good, especially after the first inning,” South Attleboro head coach Matt Elliot said. “As a starting pitcher, when you can locate that off-speed well early in the count to get ahead or late in the count to get your strikeout pitch or out pitch, it’s going to pay off big, and it really worked for him today.”
South Attleboro was able to rack up 11 hits in only four innings, bolstered by two walks, two errors, and a total of seven stolen bases to help the hosts make the most of their opportunities.
“Every single kid here has the potential to find the barrels,” Eliot said. “They’re all varsity players, so they’re all used to good pitching. Once you hit that barrel (of the bat), you’re going to have a lot more runners, get a lot more extra base hits, which is something we’ve been trying to work on all year. It’s nice to see that pay off.”
Matt Linnehan went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a double, three stolen bases and an RBI. Also contributing runs to the South Attleboro offense was leadoff-batter Justin Neidel, who went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI.
Adam Walker finished the game with two RBI, including an RBI triple on a deep fly to right field that just missed the fence. Walker also drove in South Attleboro’s first run of the game on a groundout to second, scoring Neidel, who had reached base on an error down the first baseline.
Somerset loaded the bases in the first inning with a single to left-center, an error, and a hit batter, but was unable to capitalize. After a wild pitch by the Curran loaded the bases, he got the next Somerset batter to pop out to left field to allow South Attleboro to escape unscathed.
Somerset got a runner to third in the second inning on a two-out walk and a pair of stolen bases, but was unable to score.
Elliot noted that closing out in situations will be key for his team’s success going forward.
“Trying to go to states, or going to regionals, you can’t walk anybody, especially with two outs,” Elliot said. “In closer games, that might be the difference, so limiting walks is going to be big for us.”
South Attleboro will look to continue its undefeated start to the season at Old Rochester Thursday.
