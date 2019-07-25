NORTH ATTLEBORO — Nick McMahon has had a lot of fun playing baseball this spring and summer.
The Attleboro High School middle infielder represented the Bombardiers en route to the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title game. Now, the Bombardier senior is representing the North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 baseball team en route to the Mass. State American Legion Junior Championship Tournament this weekend.
Best of all, though, McMahon has his younger brother Matt, an AHS junior who is a pitcher and third baseman, as his Post 49 teammate.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s been a lot of fun, it’s really special,” Nick McMahon said of riding with his brother to practices and games.
Unbeaten at 19-0, Post 49 is the District 9 tourney titlist heading into the eight-team, double-elimination tournament in Wilbraham.
“Growing up, me and Matt played on a lot of teams together, but with this, I appreciate it more,” McMahon said. “We’re always playing and talking baseball. To get a chance to be on a team with your brother to play for a championship is special. I really appreciate it.”
North Attleboro will play its opening-round game Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Western Mass. champion.
Post 49 qualified for the Mass. State Tournament last season, and much of that same roster was assembled during some competitive tryouts for this season’s squad.
“This is a very strong team,” North Attleboro head coach John Purdum said. “We had a good turnout of players, most of the same kids were back — most of them were sophomores and juniors.
“I didn’t have to be a genius to figure out that you can win with good players and surround yourself with good coaches,” Purdum said, deflecting credit for the team’s success to his coaching staff of Dylan Vaillaincourt, Keith Morry, Mark Giansante, Matt Elliott, Kevin Callahan and Gary Middleton.
“I think that we could beat Post 312 too,” Nick McMahon grinned, referring to many of his AHS teammates being members of the South Attleboro American Legion Post team, which advanced to its district championship series.
“After last year and the success that we had, we wanted to keep it together,” McMahon said. “We knew that if we all came back, we could go far once again.”
North Attleboro’s strength is made up of its pitching with a nine-man rotation as starters and relievers to go with an offense which is hitting well above .400 as a team and averaging just under 10 runs per game.
“That’s the key, we have kids who have pitched at the high school varsity level,” Purdum said.
Attleboro High ace righthander Eoin Kelleher has been Purdum’s most reliable mound starter with Nick McMahon serving as the Post 49 closer.
In addition, North Attleboro High’s Kyle Briere and Dan Curran, along with Attleboro High’s Owen Taber, Jamie Allesandro, John Jennings and Jason Pappone have all logged appreciable innings for Post 49.
“Having that many pitchers saves a lot of arms,” McMahon said as North Attleboro’s staff has allowed opponents to hit .175 this season. “We have confidence in whoever is pitching.”
Bishop Feehan High’s Billy Roche and North Attleboro High’s Owen Harding have shared the catching duties.
In addition to Nick McMahon at shortstop for Post 49, the rest of the infield has AHS’ Luke Vaillancourt at first base, Benn Sherman, Taber or Pappone at second base and either Matt McMahon or Xaverian High’s John Connolly of Attleboro at third base.
North Attleboro’s outfield has North Attleboro High’s Jared Penta in center field and Briere, another Red Rocketeer, in left field. Right field is shared by Matt McMahon, Bishop Feehan’s Justin Neidel and North’s Brady Johnson.
“One through 18 (players on the roster) can hit,” Purdum said.
The top of the North Attleboro batting order usually has Penta batting leadoff with Nick McMahon in the No. 2 spot after batting ninth for most of the season for AHS. Briere has been bashing the ball in the No. 3 spot, while Matt McMahon has been similarly swatting it in the cleanup position.
“His (Matt McMahon) bat has been alive,” Nick McMahon said of his brother’s prowess at the plate — even with the American Legion season consisting of wood bats instead of the aluminum bats used during the high school season.
“It’s not really made that much of a difference for any of us,” Nick McMahon said. “You still have to look for good pitches to hit and take good swings.”
North Attleboro swept Fall River in their best-of-three game semifinal series and swept New Bedford in their best-of-three title series, taking a 7-6 decision in the second game — one of the closest games that Post 49 played all season.
“You could tell right away when the season started that we were clicking,” Nick McMahon said. “We have good pitching, we have guys who can hit and we have a lot of guys who can run. So we put a lot of pressure on teams.
“I’m having a great time still playing baseball, playing alongside my brother and a lot of guys who play at Attleboro High. This really is a veteran team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.