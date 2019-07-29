WILBRAHAM — After 20 consecutive wins, the North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team lost for the second time in as many days on Monday to be eliminated from the Mass. State Tournament at Farrell Field.
Sandwich used four hits and three North Attleboro errors for seven runs in the first inning in a 14-4 victory in the loser’s bracket game, ousting Post 49 from the double-elimination series.
Sandwich totaled 11 hits and took advantage of several more Post 49 errors to score four unearned runs in the fifth inning and end the game due to the 10-run mercy rule.
North Attleboro’s Kyle Briere stroked three of Post 49’s nine hits, while Jared Penta had two hits.
North Attleboro had runners on base in every inning except the second inning, but faced a 9-1 deficit before scoring its second run in the third inning.
Post 49 took its lone lead in its first at-bat when Briere singled and came home on a Matt McMahon triple.
In the third inning, Penta reached base on an infield single and scored on a Briere base hit.
North rallied with two outs in the fourth inning. Owen Harding singled up the middle, then came around on singles by Brady Johnson and Penta (RBI).
Post 49 (20-2) scored its final run of the season in the fifth inning. Matt McMahon drew a walk, advanced on a Luke Vaillancourt single and crossed the plate on a single by John Connolly.
Post 49 had its season unbeaten streak snapped at 20 late Sunday night, falling 5-4 in 10 innings to Lynn in a second-round winner’s bracket game.
North Attleboro scored all four of its runs in the first inning, but then went scoreless for nine frames while, Lynn rallied for three runs in the top half of the sixth inning to knot the score at 4-4. In the 10th inning, Lynn produced an unearned run on an infield error and a double to win.
Post 49 had the potential tying run at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs, but could not score.
North used an error and three hits to take a first inning lead. Jared Penta drew a walk, stole both second and third base and crossed the plate when Nick McMahon’s ground ball was mis-played.
Matt McMahon followed with an RBI double. Then with two outs, John Connolly and Owen Harding smacked back-to-back RBI doubles.
Connolly collected three of North’s nine hits. Matt McMahon, Luke Vaillancourt and Penta each had two hits.
Post 49 threatened in the fifth inning loading the bases with two outs. Matt McMahon and Vaillancourt singled, while Connolly drew a walk, but could not score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.