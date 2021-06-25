NORTH ATTLEBORO — Dillon Harding belted three hits and scored three runs as the North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 baseball team opened defense of its Distric 9 title with a 14-9 win over Somerset Post 228 Thursday.
Ayden Delaney (two hits, three RBI), Ran Martin (two doubles, four RBI) and Nick Haven (two hits) all delivered at the plate for Post 49.
North Attleboro scored four runs in the first inning as Aiden Hochwater drew a walk, then Delaney and Martin smashed RBI doubles.
Post 49 added a trio of second inning runs on a Delaney RBI single and a Martin two-run single.
North scored two more runs in the third inning when Jacob Bettencourt was hit by pitch and scored on a Harding triple to center, with Harding then scoring on an errant pickoff to build a 9-4 lead.
Post 49 added four more runs in the fifth on Martin and Bettencourt RBI singles. North Attleboro visits Freetown Monday.
