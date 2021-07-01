NORTH ATTLEBORO — Ayden Delaney scored in the ninth inning to pull the North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team into a 5-5 tie with Acushnet Post 265 Wednesday before the game was called due to darkness.
North Attleboro (3-0-1) trailed by a run entering the ninth when Delaney reached base on an infield error, stole second base, advanced on an Aidan Conrad single into left and scored on Aiden Hochwarter’s sacrifice fly.
North faced a 4-2 deficit in the fifth inning. Post 49 tallied one run in the bottom of the fifth as Delaney singled and scored on a Hochwarter single. Conrad, the North Attleboro catcher, threw out a would-be base-stealer at second base in the eighth inning.
Matt Troufield had three hits, including an RBI single to score Nate Kelly (walk) with the go-ahead run.
Troufield pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings in relief for North, striking out three, and Jordan Paradis pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts,
Post 49 next plays in the Firecracker Tournament in Franklin.
